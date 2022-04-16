CHARLESTON — Coach Duane Rikard did not see the cohesiveness out of McMinn County he had seen much of this soccer season, and that was just one thing peculiar about the Cherokees’ latest setback.
Despite attempting 10 corner kicks in the first half, among a few other offensive opportunities, the Tribe was staring at a 4-2 halftime deficit Thursday at Walker Valley High School and could not catch up to the Mustangs in the second half, resulting in a 6-4 loss in District 5-AAA play.
Walker Valley punished McMinn (6-4-1, 2-3 District 5-AAA) on the counterattack, beginning with its first goal in the sixth minute, a finish on the run after a long ball from the midfield.
Brady Ervin drew a foul in the Mustangs’ penalty box and skipped home the ensuing penalty kick to even the Cherokees at 1-1 in the 17th minute. But Walker Valley went right back to work on the counterattack, scoring another go-ahead goal two minutes later. The Mustangs then increased their lead to 4-1 on two well-placed open shots from the attacking third in the 22nd and 24th minutes.
“The chemistry that’s really been carrying us so far this season, we just did not have it,” said McMinn coach Duane Rikard. “As we kept trying to get those corners, we kept pressing numbers forward. They had a couple of really quick guys up front, and they just did a great job of finishing. We can’t leave our keeper in those situations where the guy’s got a 20-yard run.
“We’ve just got to play better. This really is, by far, our worst game. We’ve given up a couple of goals, but good grief, six goals, you just can’t have a game like that.”
Bobby Rikard’s free kick goal with 2:39 before halftime – a 50-yard bomb that arced over the Walker Valley keeper – drew the Cherokees back within two goals. Then just over seven minutes into the second half, Zaamel Mercer gathered control of a loose ball in the Mustangs’ 18-yard box and fired a line drive into the net that cut McMinn’s deficit to 4-3.
But a few more of McMinn’s chances at tying goals went wide or into the keeper’s arms, and the Mustangs restored a two-goal lead with 16:31 left in the game and added their sixth goal of the game on a free kick with 12:13 remaining.
“We’re not taking care of the ball defensively,” Duane Rikard said. “We really should be getting that ball up and out of there in those dangerous areas, and we left some balls that were sitting low and not stepping to some shots. Just poor play defensively. We just didn’t combine in the attack early on like we have. And when you don’t play well offensively in the first half and then turn around and don’t play well defensively in the second half, you’re just not going to win those games.”
With McMinn down 6-3, Bobby Rikard scored his second goal and the Cherokees’ fourth with 8:42 left after dribbling across the field and hitting a line drive from the right wing.
Overall shots were even at 24-24, but Walker Valley had an 19-11 shots on goal advantage. McMinn actually ended up with 13 corner kicks to the Mustangs’ two, but it was all for naught.
The Cherokees are back in action 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Howard for their final district game of the regular season.
“They (Walker Valley) finished really well,” Duane Rikard said. “They put things low into the corners once they got through our back line. And it hurt. We’ll gather back and work on some things that were exposed tonight and get ready for Howard next week.”
