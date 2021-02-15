SMYRNA — Englewood’s momentum carried it all the way to the TMSAA Class A state championship game for the second straight year.
However, waiting for the Lady Rams on Saturday was a South Lawrence Middle team that was on a mission after losing in the state semifinals the last two years, and Englewood fell short of a state title repeat in a 46-27 championship game loss at Stewarts Creek High School.
“We just ran up against a really good basketball team in the finals,” said Englewood coach Todd Oaks. “They were able to play us the way we’ve been able to play a lot of teams this year, and that was applying pressure. And we didn’t handle it very well in the final game.”
Despite the runner-up finish Saturday, the Lady Rams had much to celebrate this season after losing several key eighth graders from last year’s state title squad. Englewood finished the year 19-3 overall, which included their fifth straight McMinn County championship.
Two of those losses came against Tellico Plains Junior High, which Englewood avenged in the second round of the Section 2-A tournament. That fueled the momentum that propelled the Lady Rams through the rest of the sectional, past tough matchups against Mountain View and Midway, and beyond.
“We sat in the locker room after the game was over with, and we talked about with the eighth graders who are now leaving us, they’ve been in the program for three years,” Oaks said. “And they have a lot to be proud of.”
The Lady Rams had continued the momentum from their sectional run to the state semifinal Friday at Blackman Middle School, where Englewood took down Ridgeview Elementary 39-23 to get to Saturday’s state title game.
“It was a wave of emotions, and they kept riding that wave all the way to the state and getting through the semifinal game at state,” Oaks said. “I felt really good about that one.”
This year’s group of eighth graders — Reagan Baker, McCary Beaty, Bella Hall and Kinsley Hafley — were 64-5 over their three years at Englewood Elementary School, which included last year’s state championship. Most, if not all, of those players will likely suit up for the Chargerettes at McMinn Central High School next year.
“There are a lot of things for these girls to be proud of, and of course myself and (assistant) coach (Beth) Frazier were extremely proud of them and of what they were able to accomplish this season,” Oaks said.
Baker and Beaty, who are the younger sisters of current Chargerettes Kellan Baker and Carsi Beaty, respectively, had been starters last year as seventh graders on Englewood’s title team, and Oaks said their experience helped the Lady Rams’ efforts this season.
“They brought some leadership and experience into our team this year,” Oaks said. “And Bella, she was one of our defensive leaders. She is very aggressive on that side of the ball, and I think she pretty much led our team in creating turnovers. And Kinsley Hafley, she’s a heck of a shooter in her own right and a solid basketball player.”
Combined with younger players such as Malea Masingale, Lily Wright and Lily Graves, and that made for another successful season for the Lady Rams.
“It was nice to have that coming back this year because you know you were going to have the leadership and you know you had some players who were going to step up and fill big roles from last year’s team,” Oaks said. “And we had some really good bench support this year, too.”
Baker scored eight of Englewood’s 10 third-quarter points, swelling its lead to 29-14 heading into the fourth. Baker and Beaty combined for all of the Lady Rams’ fourth-quarter points as they sealed their berth in Saturday’s state title game.
Baker led all scorers with 19 points, and Beaty also reached double figures with 10 points. Masingale finished with five points, Hafley three and Hall two.
South Lawrence had beaten Ridgemont Elementary 53-11 in Friday’s other semifinal.
And then South Lawrence’s defensive pressure started the separation, shutting out Englewood in the second quarter, as the Lady Rams tumbled behind 23-10 at halftime and never recovered.
“Pretty much the last three years, our offense has gone as well as our defense has gone,” Oaks said. “And if we can create pressure and create turnovers and score off that, then we’re in the game with a chance to win. And (Saturday) they flipped the table on us and created all kinds of pressure on us that we did not handle very well.”
Beaty scored six points in the third quarter and Graves made her second 3-pointer, as Englewood prevented the margin from swelling much more and headed into the final period down 33-19. But South Lawrence made nine of its 11 free throws in the fourth quarter to deny the Lady Rams any chance at a rally.
“I’m proud of the way our girls played,” Oaks said. “They played hard, and I did not question that one bit. That’s how they are. They play hard every time they step out on the court, but they just created some pressure situations that we couldn’t handle.”
Baker finished with nine points, Beaty eight, Graves six, and Hall and Masingale two each. Ally Weathers led South Lawrence with a game-high 20 points, and Libby Saunders scored 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.