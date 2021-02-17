DECATUR – Meigs County offensive lineman Malachi Hayden and kicker Dillon Brown have taken different paths to get where they are, but they both plan to take the same path to their next step in life.
Hayden and Brown have both signed to continue their athletic careers at the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.).
Hayden is currently 6’3” and 292, though he plans to bulk up to 300 pounds or more to play college football.
Hayden played all four years at Meigs County and, by his count, has accumulated about 350 pancake blocks in his career. He had 153 pancake blocks his senior season and graded out at 93%. He gave up no sacks his senior year and allowed only one sack in his career as a Tiger.
While he may not have the same gaudy statistics against better competition that he will face in college, Hayden is confident he will find success.
“Everyone is going to be bigger and faster than in high school,” Hayden said. “In college you have to work a lot harder. There will be a lot to adjust to at first, but I know the coaches up there will help us succeed.”
Hayden likes the fact that the Patriots have had success like the Tigers have. Meigs has won four straight region titles and the Patriots have gone 20-4 the last two seasons.
One aspect of playing football at Meigs County that Hayden enjoyed is not only the on-field success, but also that football gets a lot of attention from fans.
“I’m surrounded by great coaches and great teammates. It’s a great community,” Hayden said. “Here football is all that matters. Even at practice we have people watching us practice.
“At last year’s state championship game we had probably 3,000 people there watching us. We didn’t get the job done like we wanted to, but it was just a great experience be there.”
Now that he has moved on to college, Hayden has set some high goals. On a personal level, he hopes to not only start as a freshman, but also be named as a Freshman All-American. His team goal is to win a national championship.
Hayden is planning to be a physical education teacher and a football coach.
“I just love the game of football and I want to be around it for as long as possible,” Hayden said.
While Hayden has been at Meigs for four years, Brown has only attended Meigs for about a year after transferring from Rhea County.
“I love it here,” Brown said. “Not just the football aspect, but also the people here. I’ve never felt more welcome.”
Hayden has played football for a long time, but Brown is a newcomer to the sport. He also plays soccer, which he will also play for the Patriots.
Brown played a little bit of receiver before making the move to kicker. He just started kicking the ball and enjoyed it, showing he was good enough to change positions. He says he’s comfortable from the 30-yard line in.
The exciting thing for the Patriots is that he likely has the potential to get better.
“My form is not as good but recently I got a kicking coach and I’m hoping to get even better before school starts,” Brown said.
Brown said he also considered Mt. Saint Joseph’s, Maryville, Kentucky Christian and Bethel.
“It was one of the hardest decisions I had to make. They were all great schools,” Brown said.
Though nothing is guaranteed, Brown said the Patriots’ kicker is graduating so he will have a chance to compete for the starting job.
Brown will be busy as a dual athlete, however, as he also plans to play soccer. He mostly plays as a defender, but can move up to the midfield.
Brown will actually go play soccer for Meigs’ most heated rival, McMinn Central, this season.
“I’m excited about it. I’ve already met some of the guys (at Central),” Brown said. “I brought a Central uniform (for the soccer picture) and the (Meigs) guys are having fun with that.”
Though he is playing soccer for the Patriots, football will be his main sport.
“I’m going to play as much as I can, but football is going to be my first priority,” Brown said. “He (soccer coach) said football comes first and soccer comes second.”
Brown plans to major in physical therapy.
