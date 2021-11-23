If Ollie Akens wasn’t already hyped up enough to put a signature on his commitment to Middle Tennessee State University, he was even more so after a visit to his future home two weeks prior.
Committed to the Blue Raiders since his sophomore year, the McMinn County ace pitcher, now a senior, signed his letter of intent to continue his education and baseball career in Murfreesboro on Tuesday at McMinn County High School.
“Whenever I was looking at MTSU my sophomore year, the coaches were awesome, they were really nice, and they led me though the offering process,” said Akens about his initial commitment. “And they just made it really easy to understand.”
And Akens’ recent trip to the school affirmed it was where he wanted to be.
“The campus was such a nice place,” Akens said. “The facilities were so nice, and it just felt like a place I could call home for the next four years.”
By becoming a Blue Raider, set to play baseball at the NCAA Division I level, Akens is also following in the footsteps of his high school head coach, Matt Ray, who is also a former Cherokees standout player who played his senior season of college baseball at MTSU.
“That’s pretty awesome to know that your head coach went there and you can be part of that same program that he once was in,” said Akens, who plans to major in exercise science.
As for the type of player Ray believes MTSU is getting in Akens, “disciplined” was the word that came to mind.
“He practices the right way, he takes care of his business to prepare himself to pitch,” Ray said. “And then he’s a student of the game, he enjoys the game and enjoys being around the guys. So without that you cannot be successful unless you have those qualities, so I think he’s going to do great.”
Last year, Akens was one of a rotation of four Division I commits and signees on a McMinn pitching staff that also included Hayden Frank (Lipscomb), Andrew Ronne (East Tennessee State) and Will Grimmett (Morehead State). Together, the staff helped propel the baseball Cherokees to the program’s first-ever TSSAA state tournament appearance, as well as their first region championship since 2005.
“I was blessed to be playing with those guys last year, and I can definitely call those guys brothers,” Akens said. “And I’ll miss them for sure, and I’ll never forget the team we had last year and all we accomplished.”
And Akens did his part during the Tribe’s postseason run last year as a junior, pitching complete-game shutouts against Cleveland in the District 5-AAA tournament semifinals and against Cookeville in the Region 3-AAA semifinal. He also pitched one inning of relief in the sectional win over Stewarts Creek that clinched McMinn’s historic state tournament berth.
“The experience that he gained last year through our postseason run, it’s huge for us,” Ray said. “He knows how to win, and he’s a guy that we can run out there Monday nights and he’ll be efficient for us. And he’s a pitcher that guys want to play behind. He works fast and throws a lot of strikes and he makes their life easy.”
Akens’ breakout came a year later than he planned, due to the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out his sophomore season of baseball, but he made up for that lost time with junior year statistics that include 61 strikeouts against seven walks and 40 hits, a 2.8 earned run average and a 5-2 record with one save.
“He’s been a huge contributor for us for the last three or four years, and he’s just the type of guy you want on your team,” Ray said. “We’re proud of him, lucky to have him. I’d love if he could stick around a few more years.”
With the other main three on last year’s pitching rotation graduating a year ahead of him, Akens enters his senior season as the Cherokees’ established ace. And Akens believes he is ready for that responsibility.
“I just want to help the team as much as I can and take them on by back and be a leader they can look up to, and hopefully one day be grateful that I was a leader with them,” Akens said.
And despite the graduation of seven seniors from last year’s historic team, Akens believes this year’s Tribe can make it back to the Spring Fling – which would give Akens one more trip to Murfreesboro as a Cherokee before he starts his career there as a Blue Raider.
“I think we can go to the same place this year as we did last year,” Akens said. “We have a lot of talent, a lot of leadership, and we are more mature in the game and in our lives. So I think it’ll be a good year this year.”
