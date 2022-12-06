CHATTANOOGA – The Lady Tigers finished off a hard-fought win before they begin district play.
Meigs County’s girls earned a 48-42 victory over the Lady Seahawks on Tuesday at Silverdale Baptist Academy.
“Silverdale is a good team, so tonight was a good team win,” said Lady Tigers head coach Derika Jenkins. “And it showed things that we need to do to continue to be successful.”
The game was tied 13-13 after one quarter, but Meigs (4-4) forged out to a 27-22 lead at halftime and expanded its advantage to 36-28 after three quarters, then held off Silverdale down the stretch.
“We took care of the ball a lot better and knocked down some good looks, and we played within ourselves, for the most part,” Jenkins said.
Lainey Fitzgerald led the Lady Tigers with 10 points, and Talley Lqwson and Alexis Kranz scored nine points each and Lila Brown stepped up for seven.
“I’m really hoping we can just grow from it,” Jenkins said. “So from here on our I’m looking to grow. I don’t want us to take any steps backward.”
SEAHAWKS 61, TIGERS 51: The game was practically dead even for three quarters, but Meigs’ boys slipped away in the final period.
Meigs was tied with Silverdale 27-27 at halftime and was down just 42-40 entering the fourth quarter, before the Seahawks outscored the Tigers 19-9 in the last eight minutes.
Tigers head coach Sammy Perkinson could not be reached before deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
Levi Caldwell scored 14 points to lead the Tigers (3-5), and Ethan Meadows and Payton Armour added 11 points each. For Silverdale, Houston Holland led with a game-high 17 points, with Kennedy Olepord chipping in 13.
Meigs is back in action Friday at home to begin District 3-2A play against Loudon. The girls’ game tips off at 6 p.m. and the boys’ game follows with a roughly 7:30 p.m. start.
