For the fifth time in his career, Tennessee Wesleyan University Director of Athletics Donny Mayfield was named the Appalachian Athletic Conference's (AAC) Athletic Director of the Year. Mayfield was announced the winner of the award at the end-of-year meeting held by the conference. The award is voted on by the athletic directors in the conference.
Along with being the leader of the athletic department, Mayfield serves as a leader on a number of committees and councils at the conference and the national level. Nationally, Mayfield serves on the NAIA National Administrative Council (NAC) Executive Committee and is the chair of the NAC Rules, Awards, and Statistics Committee. Mayfield also is a member of the NAIA Eligibility Center Advisory Group. For the conference, Mayfield is the Coordinator of Officials, is the AD Liaison for the sport of Men's and Women's Tennis, and was the AAC basketball scheduler for 2021-22.
"I am honored to be selected as the winner of this award by my peers in the AAC," Mayfield said. "While my name will be associated with the award, this is a direct reflection of the support given to me by TWU President Dr. Harley Knowles, and the commitment towards hard work our coaches and student-athletes put in for the successes on and off the field."
During the 2021-22 season, Mayfield oversaw an athletic department that: won six AAC championships (first-ever men's lacrosse regular-season title, men's tennis regular season/tournament title, softball tournament title, and baseball regular season/tournament title), sent two members from cross country to the NAIA Cross Country Championships, qualified men's soccer as an at-large bid for the national tournament, qualified the men's lacrosse team as an at-large bid for its first-ever national tournament, qualified the men's and women's tennis programs with both receiving the highest bids in program history at the NAIA national tournament, qualified a number of student-athletes for indoor and outdoor track and field championships with multiple All-American finishes, saw a men's golfer qualify for the NAIA National Championship and finish fourth to record the highest finish in program history, saw the softball program win their first-ever Opening Round championship to go to the program's first-ever NAIA Softball World Series, and saw the baseball program go to the Avista NAIA World Series for the sixth time in program history.
While not a part of the AAC, the men's bowling program also qualified for the NAIA National Championship Tournament for the first time in school history, had the Mid-South Conference Player of the Year, and an NAIA All-American while the women's bowling program had their first-ever Mid-South Conference Champion. The athletic department also saw a number of student-athletes and coaches win end-of-season awards from the AAC and the NAIA.
Mayfield also won the award in 2009-2010, 2011-2012, 2013-2014, and 2014-2015.
