CHATTANOOGA — Meigs County suffered a 13-3 defeat in five innings at Sale Creek on Tuesday.
Meigs had tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the third, but Sale Creek then scored three runs in the bottom of the inning and then added four runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth. Meigs committed three errors.
“Sale Creek played well and we didn’t play well and they took it to us,” Meigs Coach Jeff Davis said. “The problem was we didn’t make a couple of plays and that turned into runs. Our pitchers threw decent, but we didn’t make all the plays we needed to make.”
Meigs (12-8) will host Tellico Plains on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Tigers got off to a good start when Toryn Lawson slammed a first-inning solo home run. Sale Creek bounced back with three runs in the bottom of the inning on a Meigs error and a homer.
Meigs tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the third on a two-run homer to left field by Anna Crowder, scoring Lawson who had doubled earlier in the inning.
From that point on, however, it was all Sale Creek. Meigs failed to score in either of the next two innings and errors helped the Lady Panthers to a 10-run win. Lawson was a bright spot for the Lady Tigers as she went 2-for-2 at the plate with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored. Crowder went 1-for-2 with a homer.
The other hits came from Sierra Howard and Lainey Fitzgerald, with Howard hitting a double.
Carlee McLemore took the loss despite striking out four. Howard came on in relief and struck out one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.