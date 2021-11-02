COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Tennessee Wesleyan's soccer teams swept Columbia College on the road in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play on Saturday to finish their regular seasons. The women won 2-1 and the men 9-1.
Columbia College scored the women's game's first goal in the 21st minute and led 1-0 at halftime. But Krista Eik Hardardot, assisted by Cynthia Venzor, scored the equalizer for the Lady Bulldogs (13-4-1, 10-3-1) in the 55th minute. Then Marte Stokseth, assisted by Hardardot and Jamie York, put TWU ahead in the 58th, scoring the ultimately winning goal. Wesleyan built a 12-7 overall shot advantage and 6-2 on goal and attempted the only corner kick.
The Bulldogs (11-6-1, 10-3) led 5-0 at halftime. Pedro Dias and Manny Arredondo scored a hat trick each, and Luis Ortiz, Bradley Jenkins and Bada Sady netted one goal each. Jenkins, Ortiz, Cian Gantley, Logan Thompson and Billy Boag each tallied an assist. TWU out-shot Columbia College 38-7 overall and 22-3 on goal, while attempting nine corner kicks to none for the opponent.
Both TWU soccer teams are seeded No. 4 in their respective AAC tournaments and will begin postseason play at home. The men play their quarterfinal match 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, against Union. The women play their quarterfinal Saturday, Nov. 6, against Point, with a kickoff time still to be determined.
