BENTON — Meigs County pounded Polk County on Friday night in a non-district matchup.
The heavily favored Tigers got off to a bit of a slow start and led only 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, but quickly turned the heat up on the Wildcats on the way to a 49-7 victory.
“It was a good job tonight,” Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “Polk came out and did some good things early. But probably by their second possession or so we were able to shut them down. I thought the defense played very well, other than the late score they got we held them pretty good.”
Offensively, the Tigers were able to run the ball almost at will at times from the second quarter until the younger players came in during the fourth quarter. Will Meadows celebrated his birthday on Friday with four touchdowns against the Wildcats.
“Fourth touchdowns, I guess that’s a pretty good birthday present,” Meadows said. “The offensive line did a great job of blocking for me.”
The Tigers (9-0, 3-0 in 2-2A) are on the road this week as they travel to Wartburg (1-8, 0-3) in a Region 2-2A matchup. Meigs has already wrapped up the region title.
The Tigers’ defense then stopped Polk and got the ball back for the offense and this time Meigs found the end zone. On the second play of the possession, quarterback Logan Carroll raced 49 yards for the score. Dillon Brown’s extra point gave Meigs a 7-0 lead.
The Tigers scored again early in the second quarter on a 32-yard run by Meadows, putting Miegs up 14-0 with 10:54 left in the half.
Polk was able to run the ball at times, but the Wildcats had no time to throw whenever they took to the air. The Wildcats did manage to get into field goal territory on its next drive, but the field goal attempt was blocked by Ben Smith.
Later, Cameron Huckabey came up with an interception and a couple of plays later Meadows weaved his way through Polk defenders for a 23-yard touchdown run. That put Meigs up 21-0 with 3:38 left in the half.
The Tigers then caught a break when Polk fumbled the punt snap and took over in great field possession. Tylan Kraskouskas recovered the fumble.
Two plays later Meadows found the end zone again, this time on a seven-yard run. This came after a long run from the Meigs 49 to the Polk 7 by Meadows. Meigs led 28-0 going to halftime.
After forcing a Polk punt to start the third quarter, Meigs marched its way to the Polk 6, where Meadows bounced the run outside and scored his fourth touchdown with 7:17 left in the third. Meigs led 35-0.
Early in the fourth, with a lot of Meigs’ younger players in the game, Polk scored on a short touchdown pass to make it 35-7.
Meigs tacked on two more scores in the fourth quarter. The first came on a touchdown catch by Cole Owens, who leaped up to grab the 10-yard pass in the corner of the end zone. The final score of the game came on a 16-yard touchdown run by Cody Caywood. Carl Balaban kicked the extra point to provide the final 49-7 margin.
Meadows rushed for 110 yards on just 13 carries and four toucdowns. He had a long run of 32 yards and an 8.5 yards per carry average. Carroll carried eight times for 71 yards with a long run of 49 yards and a touchdown. He had an 8.9 yards per carrry.
Caywood rushed 41 times for 41 yards and Ben Smith gained 22 yards on one carry. As a team the Tigers gained 284 yards on 33 carries.
Carroll was efficient through the air, completing five out of seven pass attempts for 136 yards and a touchdown and no interceptions. Meadows caught two passes for 89 yards, including one catch for 45 yards. Owens made two catches for 19 yards and a touchdown and Huckabey caught one pass for 28 yards.
Defensively, the Tigers held the Wildcats to just 91 yards on 38 rushes and forced four Polk turnovers. Huckabey intercepted a pass while Luke Pendergrass, Tylan Kraskouskas and Brady Burnette each recovered fumbles.
Bradey Blevens led the Tigers with seven tackles while Hagan Lowe made six and Pendergrass had five. Smith and Dalton Purgason each made four tackles. Lowe and Smith each came up with sacks while Justin Key, Aydan Skinner and Smith each broke up passes.
