A pair of cousins came away with two of the top three prizes in Saturday’s 27th Annual Soap Box Derby.
Parker McDonald, 11, won the super stock division while his cousin Jacob Barnes, 10, won the stock car division.
But the first championship of the day was won by Breylin Hagerty in the Super Kids division, which is for drivers with either mental or physical challenges. Super Kid drivers ride in two-seat cars driven by experienced derby drivers.
“I like it,” Hagerty, 12, said. “I’m excited. I didn’t think I would win. I like driving with other kids and meeting new friends.”
The next championship decided was McDonald. An experienced driver, he tried four times in the stock division before finally winning in his first year in the super stock division after a height requirement mandated a move up.
There was just one thought going through McDonald’s mind when he found out he won.
“I’m going to Akron,” McDonald said.
McDonald, who will be going to Athens City Middle School next year, said he thought he could win near the end of the race.
“When I got to third place against two others,” McDonald said. “When I beat Zachary Newman I thought I had a chance. I got my hopes up.”
It took Barnes a little longer as he was beaten and went to the elimination bracket. But he fought his way out of the lower bracket to reach the winner’s bracket finals, and then had to win two races in the double elimination race to earn the trophy.
“I didn’t think I would win,” Barnes said. “But when it got down to me and two other drivers I thought, yeah, I’ve got a shot.”
Barnes was motivated to race after seeing his cousin’s room. McDonald came in second place in 2019 and third last year.
“When I go into Parker’s room I see all these trophies,” Barnes responded when asked why he decided to try the soap box derby. “His dad got my dad to sign us up.”
Race Director Austin Fesmire has been directing the Athens Soap Box Derby for 27 years. He believes he has three good candidates to take with him to Akron as all three will now race in the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship in July.
“I think we have good racers,” Fesmire said. “Parker is someone we’ve had an eye on the past couple of years because of how well he has driven. He has a maturity to learn as he drives. He has experience.
“Jacob just showed perseverance. He didn’t get down once he went to the elimination bracket. He’s always smiling and I always tell them a smile helps the car go faster.”
Breylin defeated his sister Kyia in the finals by .766 of a second to claim the title.
Also racing in the Super Kids division were Madison Woods, Alex Murphy and Layna Hagerty.
In the Stock Car division drivers aged 7-14 race in entry level cars where the car and driver race at 200 pounds.
Racing out of the elimination bracket, Barnes won the Stock title over Hunter Hicks by the narrow margin of .038 in a sudden death race for the title.
Hicks had made his way to the finals as the only undefeated car by defeating Carson Bourque by .576, Jacob Barnes by .873, Reid Barnes by .343, and in the winners bracket final Tucker Williams by .053. Williams had won his way to the finals by defeating Wyatt Ballay by 1.084, Carter Rowland by 4.472, and Levi Brewster by .388.
Being dispatched to the elimination bracket in round two found the eventual champion facing the challenge of winning seven sudden death races in order to claim the championship. He was equal to the task and first defeated Wyatt Ballay by .413, then Evangeline Ballay by .746, Brewster by .302, Rowland by .377, and Williams by .038, giving Williams 3rd place and Jacob Barnes a rematch with Hicks.
With one loss Jacob Barnes knew he had to defeat Hicks twice to win the title and in the closest race of the day at .038 he did just that, setting up a winner take all race for the title.
In the finals, Jacob Barnes defeated Hicks by .278, completing the seven-race winning streak and winning a spot at the world championships.
“I cannot remember hearing the crowd so loud as it was during the Stock finals,” Fesmire said. “What Jacob did was like winning game seven of the World Series seven times in a row and the crowd was recognizing the efforts of both drivers, cheering loudly as they ran the stretch behind the courthouse. It was just an incredible thing to watch.”
Other drivers in the Stock division included Desirey Ballard, Colin Grooms, Harlee Baker and Carl Mason Sumner.
In the Super Stock division drivers aged 9 to 19 race in larger cars where the total weight is 240 pounds.
McDonald faced stiff competition from former Stock champion Zachery Newman but was able to finish undefeated, claiming the title and the trip to Akron. McDonald had been racing in the Stock Division and had moved to Super Stocks in 2022.
On his way to the title he defeated Logan Reade by .928 and Braxton Buhl by .632, matching him in the winners bracket final against Newman, who had defeated Morgan Shamblin by .205 and Lela Womac by a full second.
In the winners bracket final the two experienced drivers raced wheel to wheel with McDonald narrowly defeating Newman by .215 sending him (Newman) to the elimination bracket where he would race for a rematch.
In the elimination bracket Newman immediately found a formidable foe in Buhl. Buhl had won his first heat of the day against Hallie Hicks by a very close .081, his second by an even closer .028 over Landen Robinson and was sent to the elimination bracket by McDonald in his third where he was faced with a rematch with Hallie Hicks.
In the closest race of the day in any division Buhl defeated Hicks by .018, sending Buhl to a rematch with Robinson, who he defeated by .582 sending him to a race with Newman, who had been waiting patiently for Buhl to make his way through the elimination bracket.
The winner of the Buhl-Newman race would have a chance to race McDonald in the title bout and Newman proved to be just a little faster than Buhl and defeated him by .249 of a second.
Newman was now faced with the daunting task of defeating McDonald twice if he wanted the Super Stock title. McDonald, however, proved to have just enough car to beat Newman in the rematch and even stretched the margin from their earlier race, winning by .552 and securing the title and the place in the world championships.
Other drivers in the Super Stock division included Gunner Baker and Lily Hagerty.
“Before the race I was talking with Parker about getting so close so many times to winning the Stock car title,” Fesmire said. “We talked a little about the difference in the cars and I said maybe this is the day you kick that door open, have a good race, and boy did he.
“During the drivers meeting it was also obvious that Zachery had a look of determination on his face,” Fesmire said. “Having been with him in Akron I could tell he was focused and I thought to myself this is going to be a great race, which it was. All of the drivers in supers did a great job with their cars and the racing was extremely close.”
Now all three local champions will face a different type of challenge in Akron at the world championships as the hill is much steeper and the cars go faster.
“It’s always fun to go to the top of the hill in Akron and see them look down, it’s like ‘We have to go down that?” Fesmire said.
But in true racer fashion, most drivers believe faster is better.
