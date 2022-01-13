DECATUR — Meigs County swept Kingston in a district matchup at home on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to earn a 66-57 victory while the boys stung the Yellow Jackets 58-44.
Lady Tigers Coach Derika Jenkins said it was a good win in which everyone contributed.
“We didn’t come out with the energy, I thought, that we needed,” Jenkins said. “But as the game went along I think we settled down and played better. Mattie Moore had a really good game for us but everyone did their part to help us win. It was a good team win and that’s what I like.”
After a couple of what he thought were some lackluster games around the holidays, Tigers Coach Sammy Perkinson was much happier with his team’s performance on Tuesday.
“It was a good win for us,” Perkinson said. “I think we played our best game in the last couple of weeks. We passed the ball, we moved, we did a good job of rebounding and we made our shots. I thought we did a good job on (Colby) Raymer. Holding him to 28 is pretty good, he’s a really good player. You want to win your home games in the district and we were able to do that.”
The Tigers (9-6, 3-0) and Lady Tigers (8-7, 3-0) will travel to district rival McMinn Central on Friday with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. and the boys following around 7:30 p.m.
In a schedule change, the postponed Sweetwater game will now be played on Wednesday, Jan. 19 with the games at 5 and 6:30 p.m.
Moore started Meigs’ second quarter scoring with a trey and then came buckets by Julia Howard and Moore and then another three pointer by Moore. That put Meigs ahead 27-21 with five minutes left in the quarter.
The Lady Tigers outscored Kingston 12-8 for the rest of the quarter with Moore draining another trey and Cayden Hennessee, Lawson and Lila Brown all scoring for Meigs.
The Lady Tigers led 39-29 at the half.
Kingston rallied in the third quarter after falling behind 45-33 after Moore’s fourth three pointer of the night.
Kingston responded with a pair of threes and later trailed only 48-46 going to the fourth quarter.
The Lady Tigers’ defense, however, took over and held Kingston scoreless until 1:21 left in the game at which point Meigs had opened up a 57-48 lead.
The Lady Yellow Jackets later made it 62-57, but there were only seven seconds left by then and Meigs hit its free throws down the stretch to earn the 66-57 win.
Moore led the Lady Tigers with 18 points and Lawson finished with 14 points. Also finishing in double figures was Howard with 10 points.
After a three pointer by the Yellow Jackets, back-to-back three-point plays by Jackson Shaver and Payton Armour gave Meigs its first lead at 16-15. Two free throws by Armour, a bucket by Boshears and a field goal by Armour gave Meigs a 22-15 lead going to the second quarter.
Meigs later was ahead 31-24 and buckets by Levi Caldwell, Boshears and Meadows gave Meigs a 37-26 halftime lead.
The Tigers continued to maintain a solid lead with Owens hitting a pair of third-quarter threes along with scoring from Boshears, Meadows, Shaver and Da’Quawn Tatum. Meigs led 58-44 going to the fourth.
Kingston got the deficit down to 62-50, but never got any closer than that as Meigs cruised to a 73-55 win.
Armour led the Tigers with 18 points and Meadows finished with 16. Boshears chipped in with 10.
