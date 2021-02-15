CLEVELAND — Kyle Cooley figured he just needed to get the first points. And when he did, the rest was a place in McMinn County wrestling history.
The Cherokees’ junior caught Rhea County’s Francisco Perez in a two-point near-fall with seconds left in the second period of his 170-pound Region 4-AAA tournament championship match, taking a 2-0 lead. Cooley then pulled a reversal in the third period that padded his lead by another two points and allowed him to keep Perez under control the rest of the way to a win by 4-0 decision.
“Once I realized I got the two on him in the second period toward the end of it, the last period I just rode it out and ended up flipping over on him and holding toward the end,” said Cooley in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian after.
When time ran out, Cooley rose from the mat Friday at Bradley Central High School as the first wrestler from McMinn to win a region championship since Eddie Turner in 2007. And it’s a title that Cooley believes will be the start of a trend for the Cherokees.
“I think in the upcoming years, McMinn is going to be a pretty good team, and this is the start of it,” Cooley said. “And it feels good knowing I pushed the hardest I could.”
By winning the region title, Cooley ensured his second straight appearance in the TSSAA Wrestling State Championships. But Friday night became even more special for Cooley when he later saw his brother, Alex, clinch his own state tournament berth in the 220-pound weight class.
“It’s the best feeling ever,” said Kyle Cooley on his brother joining him. “No words to describe it.”
Alex Cooley had lost by pin in the region title match to defending state champion Ashton Davis of Cleveland and then had one more match to wrestle after. Because only the top two region finishers qualify for the state tournament this year, the loser of the title round would have to face the consolation bracket winner for second place if the two wrestlers hadn’t previously met earlier in the tournament.
So Alex took to the mat against Bradley Central’s Brett Waters, and he would not be denied. Waters had scored a takedown on Alex in the second period, but Alex turned the tables with a reversal shortly after and finished off his pin of Waters with 14 seconds left in the period to clinch his runner-up position.
“I knew he was getting tired, so I decided to act before he could act,” Alex Cooley said.
Alex Cooley, a senior, will end his wrestling career at McMinn with his first trip to the state tournament — joining his younger brother who he said has helped push him to take his wrestling to another level.
“It’s really special,” Alex said. “We’ve been wrestling all our lives, and I’m glad I get to go to state with him and wrestle some more.”
The TSSAA cut the state tournament fields to 16 wrestlers per weight class this season due to COVID-19 restrictions, from the usual number of 32. That meant that this year, only the top two finishers at region tournaments go to state instead of the usual top four.
And one McMinn wrestler, Jackson Boggess at 152 pounds, happened to be affected by that cutoff. Boggess, the brother of three-time state participant Gage Boggess, finished Friday in fourth place and would have joined the Cooley brothers at state in a normal season.
Boggess had started the evening with a last-second takedown just inbounds that won him a 6-5 first-round decision over Bradley’s Brayden Swallows. Boggess lost to East Hamilton’s Maclain Otting in the semifinals via pin, but bounced back with a win by pin over Walker Valley’s Markus Rich. Boggess then fell in his rematch with Swallows in the third-place match via pin.
“It’s a heartbreaker, because I feel that a lot of kids are missing out on that opportunity all throughout the state,” said McMinn coach Matt Rabine. “We feel blessed that we actually have a season, and it’s understandable why there are all these restrictions, but at the same time Jackson should be going to state, as well as anybody who made the top four.”
Kyle Cooley had a first-round bye and then pinned East Hamilton’s Tex Lewis in 1:30 to get to the 170-pound title round.
“He’s been working hard, and in the offseason as well,” Rabine said of the region champion. “That’s in the gym as well as on the mats. And his hard work is paying off this year, so I’m excited to see what he’s going to do next week (at state).”
Alex Cooley also started his evening with a bye, then outlasted Walker Valley’s Jacob Anderson in a 9-7 decision. Cooley had taken a 7-2 lead, but Anderson tied near the end of the second period with a reversal and a three-point near fall. But Cooley recovered in the third period and went back ahead with a two-point near fall with 51 seconds left, then held on to advance to the title round.
“Alex is finally wrestling as we felt he could wrestle at his potential, and I think he’s going to do very well at the state tournament, as well,” Rabine said.
The Class AAA state tournament will take place Saturday at the Chattanooga Convention Center – since the tournament was moved this year from its usual location in Franklin. Weigh-ins begin at 7:30 a.m. and wrestling starts at 9 a.m. in the round of 16.
Also finishing in sixth place from McMinn on Friday were London Wilkins (113 pounds), Tres Schuft (138), NaQuan Vincent (182) and Ryan Vogus (195). As a team, McMinn finished sixth out of the eight teams in the region with 51 points, ahead of Ooltewah in seventh (49 points) and Rhea County in eighth (28).
“I’m extremely proud of these boys,” Rabine said. “This year everything was rescheduled, canceled, rescheduled three or four times, and that’s not an exaggeration. And for everything that was canceled, something else came up last-minute. And what came out of it was these guys bonded.
“They all get along very well, and they have a lot of respect and love for one another. And out of that adversity came bonding. And we have a whole bunch of kids coming back next year, and I look forward to working with them in the offseason.”
Cleveland topped the team standings with 245.5 points, and Bradley finished in second with 221. Walker Valley was third (114 points), East Hamilton fourth (102) and Soddy-Daisy fifth (59).
