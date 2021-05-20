Cook aces hole at Ridgewood From staff reports May 20, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tommy Cook scored a hole-in-one on hole No. 12 recently at Ridgewood Golf Course.Cook used a No. 2 utility club to ace the hole. The shot was witnessed by Mike Cook. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tommy Cook Mike Cook Hole In One Golf Sport Golf Course Club Ace Hole Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Mayfield breaks own McMinn Central record in 200, headed to state Derrick Davis resigns as McMinn Central football coach McMinn County honors a 'unique' graduating class Police reports for Friday, May 14, 2021 Fire damages apartment complex in Athens, no human loss of life Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
