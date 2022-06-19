A run to the semifinals of the Avista NAIA World Series helped the Tennessee Wesleyan baseball team finish the 2022 season ranked No. 3. The ranking came from the NAIA Baseball Coaches' Top 25 Poll Postseason edition, announced by the national office. In the poll, the Bulldogs garnered 494 voting points.
TWU began the season ranked No. 5 in the preseason edition of the NAIA Baseball Coaches Top 25 Poll. After beginning the season 22-1 with wins over the No. 7, No. 19, No. 1, No.11, and two teams receiving votes in the preseason poll, the team moved up to the No. 2 spot in the first regular-season poll. The team remained in the No. 2 spot for the remainder of the season, defeating eight more teams that were ranked or receiving votes on their way to 47 regular-season wins, helping clinch the team's 10th straight Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Regular Season title with a 27-3 record. This marked the 20th straight year the Bulldogs have won either the regular season or tournament title. It was the program's 18th AAC Regular Season Title and 26th conference regular-season title overall.
The team moved on to win their 14th AAC Tournament Title, giving them an automatic bid to their 13th straight NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round (Tennessee Wesleyan is one of only two programs to qualify for every Opening Round). The winning continued for the Bulldogs as the team won the Kingsport Bracket Opening Round as the No. 1 seed, the program's sixth Opening Round championship, sending them to the Avista NAIA World Series for the sixth time in program history.
After falling in their first game in the World Series, the team won their next two games to stay alive and advance to the semifinals of the World Series. The team's finish as one of the semifinalists of the Avista NAIA World Series helped them earn their No. 3 ranking in the postseason edition of the NAIA Baseball Coaches' Top 25 Poll.
TWU finished the season with a 56-8 record, tying the record for the most wins in a season.
FOUR NAMED ALL-AMERICAN: TWU saw four players earn All-American honors. Two student-athletes were named to the First Team, one was named Second Team, and the fourth was named Honorable Mention. The NAIA All-America teams are selected by the NAIA-Baseball Coaches' Association All-America Committee.
The first and second teams are also recognized as ABCA/Rawlings All-Americans by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods. The ABCA began recognizing All-Americans in 1949 and named the first ABCA NAIA All-America team in 1969.
Livan Reinoso was named NAIA All-American First Team at third base. Reinoso had a superb season at the plate for the Bulldogs. In 64 games this season, the Hazelton, Pa., native led the team with 100 hits, 82 runs, 23 doubles, 32 home runs, 95 runs batted in (RBI), and 36 walks. The senior finished the season with a .417 batting average, a .495 on-base percentage, and a .921 slugging percentage. Reinoso led the NAIA in home runs and runs while finishing fourth in slugging percentage, tied for fourth in hits, and was fifth in runs. The Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, and All-AAC First Team member led the AAC in home runs, RBIs, hits, and slugging percentage. Reinoso was named AAC Player of the Week four times this season. Reinoso also spent some time on the mound this season, making 14 appearances in relief. In 15 innings of work, Reinoso had 27 strikeouts.
Kobe Foster joins Reinoso on the NAIA All-American First Team as a starting pitcher. In 15 starts on the mound this season, the Preseason All-American finished the 2022 season with a 13-1 record, holding a perfect record through his final start of the season in the Avista NAIA Baseball World Series. The Huntland, Tenn., native had the most wins in the AAC this season. In 101.1 innings pitched this season, the AAC Pitcher of the Year and All-AAC First Team member only gave up 57 hits, 25 runs (16 earned), struck out 139 batters while only walking 24 batters, and held a 1.42 earned-run average (ERA). Foster's had the most strikeouts and the best ERA in the AAC. Nationally, Foster was second in ERA, tied for third in wins, and fifth in strikeouts. This is the second consecutive season the two-time AAC Pitcher of the Year has been named to the NAIA All-American First Team (2021). Foster was named AAC Pitcher of the Week four times this season. Foster scored seven runs as a pinch-runner for the team this season also.
Liam Doolan earned a spot on the NAIA All-American Second Team as a relief pitcher. The Sydney, Australia native made 32 appearances on the mound for Tennessee Wesleyan, finishing the season with a 5-0 record and an AAC-leading 10 saves. In 54.1 innings, Doolan only gave up 31 hits, 15 runs (13 earned) struck out 74 batters while only walking 17 batters. Doolan held a 2.15 ERA, the second-best on the team of pitchers with at least 14 appearances during the season. The All-AAC First Team member was tied for sixth in the NAIA in saves.
Zach Hogueisson garnered NAIA All-American Honorable Mention honors. The El Cajon, Calif., native had 15 home runs and 65 RBIs this season, both second on the team. The All-AAC First Team member had 74 hits on the season, had 22 doubles, and scored 56 runs in 2022. The Preseason All-American finished the 2022 season with a .366 batting average, a .450 on-base percentage, and a .698 slugging percentage. Hogueisson was the AAC Player of the Week three times this season.
