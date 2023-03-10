MURFREESBORO – Karina Bystry recalled the card the McMinn Central Chargerettes had received from one of the elementary schools they visited during their state tournament sendoff.
"We received a card that said, 'Win state,' and then it said, 'Please,'” Bystry said.
The sophomore played a major part in putting the Chargerettes in a position to do exactly that.
Bystry matched her career high of 27 points, including a 4-6 performance from 3-point range, and pulled seven rebounds in Central's 58-50 win over Gibson County in the Class 2A state semifinals of The BlueCross Basketball Championships on Friday in the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University.
"The only reason I got to score so many points was because of my teammates,” Bystry said. “All my 3-pointers came from assists by Molly (Masingale) and Reagan (Baker). And we're happy about the rebounds. And I'm glad my points were a turning point for our team, but I couldn't have done it without them. It had like, Maddox (Mayfield) layups, Molly steals, Reagan handling, and we win one. Everybody contributed and we turned the game around. So I don't think my points were the main thing, but it was just a team effort as a whole.”
With Friday's victory, the Chargerettes (28-7) advanced to the state championship game for the first time since 2015. Central seeks to add another golden ball to the one it won in 2011.
Standing in the way is defending Class 2A state champion Westview, who pulled away to a 43-27 win over Community in Friday's later semifinal. The state title game tips off 6:30 p.m. CST (7:30 EST) back in the “Glass House.”
"This is the latest of McMinn Central basketball, and it's been fun,” said Chargerettes head coach Johnny Morgan. “It's been fun. We've got a great group that plays hard and they don't ever give up, and they fight through their craziness and everything else.”
Central showed that fight trailing 43-38 with less than four minutes left. Reagan Baker, also a sophomore at point guard, drove to the basket, sank the layup and drew the fifth foul on Gibson standout Micah Hart to send her to the bench.
Baker completed the three-point play, igniting an 11-0 run that pulled the Chargerettes ahead for good.
"I don't really try to score that much because I stick to defense and stuff,” Baker said. “And every now and then I try to score, and I've got to give it to them (Bystry and Masingale) because they score most of our points, and Karina had a great night tonight. So it was good overall.”
Molly Masingale then got a backcourt steal and fired a pass to Maddox Mayfield for the tying layup. Masingale came up with another turnover by forcing a jump ball that went Central's way, rebounded her own miss and made both ensuing free throws to put the Chargerettes up 45-43 with 3:35 left – the last of the game's 10 lead changes.
On a night that Masingale made just one of her 12 field goal attempts, the junior Wofford commit went 9-12 from the line, finishing with 12 points, and recorded 10 rebounds, six assists, five steals and a block. Masingale got four of her steals in the fourth quarter alone.
"If I'm not scoring the normal points I'm scoring, I like to impact the game in other ways as far as rebounds and steals,” Masingale said. “Along with Karina's points, I was trying to get her the ball. She was on. Steals, I needed to help my team in order to give us that run and the confidence in order to go up.”
Bystry and Baker each made both free throws of 1-and-1 situations to push the Chargerettes' lead to 49-43.
Central led 54-44 with 50 seconds left after two Masingale free throws. Gibson got within 54-48 after A'kira Riding got a steal-and-score, but more free throws from Masingale and Bystry ended any chances of a Lady Pioneer comeback.
The Chargerettes held Hart, who was Gibson's leading scorer averaging 18.2 points per game this season, to just six points. Evyn Cantrell picked up the slack for the Lady Pioneers with 23 points, but Riding was their only other double-figure scorer with 11.
According to Morgan, that was a matter of Central playing defense as it always does, and as it always practices.
"I'm going to go back to saying I'm not smart enough to watch game film and say, hey, let's devise something for this girl or for this team,” Morgan said. “We're going to guard everybody. If there's a girl out there who hasn't scored all year, we're going to guard her. And that doesn't mean that we're denying her the ball or anything like. We're going to be in help-side. If the 3-point shooter is out here, we're still going in help-side, but we're going to be in a situation where we can recover and get to her and make her take a tough shot.
“We're not trying to stop them from scoring. We just want to stop them from getting a good shot every single time. And that doesn't always happen. Sometimes you make them take a tough shot and they still make it. That doesn't mean that you failed.”
