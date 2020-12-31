MARYVILLE – The Chargerettes' hot start to the basketball season seems like a distant memory as the New Year approaches.
McMinn Central fell behind after surrendering a 10-0 run to Alcoa to begin the second half, and the Chargerettes lost 55-45 to conclude the Maryville High School Christmas Classic on Wednesday, finishing the tournament 1-2 in sixth place.
Central (7-3), after starting the season 6-0, has now lost three of its last four games, and the one win during this skid required a rally from a double-digit deficit in the second half.
"Until they get to the point that they're going to take coaching and not just try to do stuff on their own, this is what it's going to look like,” said Chargerettes coach Johnny Morgan. “They're not going to win many ball games this year. And we beat some teams who weren't very good, and I don't know if they thought we were good, I don't know.”
The Chargerettes led 17-15 after one quarter and 29-27 at halftime, but Alcoa had missed several layups on open drives to the basket in the first half.
But the Lady Tornadoes quickly scored the first eight points of the third quarter, while Central committed three turnovers and missed its first five field goal attempts of the period. Another Alcoa bucket put the Chargerettes down 37-29 before Carsi Beaty completed a three-point play with 3:19 left in the quarter – Central's first score nearly five minutes into the second half.
Central finished the third quarter one for its last eight shots from the floor, but Beaty's 3-pointer was enough to bring the Chargerettes to within 39-35 entering the fourth quarter.
The Chargerettes were still down just 45-42 with less than four minutes left, after baskets from Maddox Mayfield, Molly Masingale and Kara Crabtree. But McKenzie Wilburn nailed a 3-pointer, Makinzie Bremer followed up inside, and Alcoa started on a 10-3 run to close the game, as Central committed two more turnovers and several fouls down the stretch.
“It looks like they've just got a whole lot of pressure on them to win a ball game,” Morgan said. “They're doing everything in the world to not lose, and we come over there and we're in a panic. And I said, 'Girls, we've got five minutes, and we're just down five. If we outscore them one point a minute, it's tied up.'”
To Morgan, Wednesday's game seemed like one in which none of the pieces came together as a whole.
“But the hardest thing for me is, you'll get two or three who are doing what you ask, and then you've got that one that's just standing there,” Morgan said. “And then the next time, the one that's standing decides they're going to do it, and then the next one doesn't. And that's why I've played so many different combinations and I tried all guards, and I tried three posts, and I don't know.”
Baker led Central in scoring with 15 points, and Beaty added 11. Masingale struggled to connect on shots and finished with just seven points.
For Alcoa, Wilburn scored 19 points, Bremer 18 and Brenna Ridge 12.
The Chargerettes return to action Jan. 5 in The Roundhouse to host county rival McMinn County.
