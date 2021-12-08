Riceville split a pair of home basketball games Monday againt Mountain View.
Mountain View's girls won 44-13, led by Maddie Kirkpatrick with 17 points and Macy Knox and Gabbi Cresswell with 8 each. For Riceville, Ellie Whaley scored 7 points.
The Riceville boys won 64-11, with Jaxon Hope scoring 19 points, Henry Cook 10 and Jaxson Gonzalez 9. Jake Goodin led Mountain View with 7 points.
