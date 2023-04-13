ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central softball made a rally before falling to Copper Basin 10-7 Thursday at home.
In the end, seven errors proved too much for the Lady Chargers (0-12) to overcome. Copper Basin scored the game’s first five runs with the help of three of those errors.
But down 5-0, Central began the bottom of the fourth inning with a hit batter, Jayme Tiberio single and a Lady Cougar error to load the bases. Skylan Wilson drew a bases-loaded walk for the first Lady Charger run, and Maddy Hicks and Karmen Markwell hit singles back to back to get Central within 5-3.
But two more Central errors in the top of the fifth help Copper Basin score three more runs. Still, the Lady Chargers answered in the bottom of the fifth, set up with a LeeAnna Wilson single, Tiberio walk and Mirra Freeman hit to load the bases. Catcher’s interference with Skylan Wilson at-bat and bases loaded plated the first of four Lady Charger runs that inning.
Another Markwell single, Jaxyn Hawn bases-loaded walk and Lily Graves ground ball for an RBI got Central within 8-7. But the Lady Cougars got an insurance run each in the sixth and seventh inning, the latter off another error, and Central went out in order in those innings.
The Lady Chargers out-hit Copper Basin 6-5, with Markwell batting 2-4 and LeeAnna Wilson, Tiberio, Freeman and Hicks each getting one hit.
Hicks took the loss at pitcher, but none of the runs against her were earned.
Central is back in action in District 3-2A play 5:30 p.m. Monday at Sweetwater.
