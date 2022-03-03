MANCHESTER — Missed opportunities haunted McMinn County in the second half and spelled a heartbreaking end to an accomplished season.
The Cherokees held a 10-point lead early in the third quarter, only to see Walker Valley finish that period on an 22-8 run and surge ahead.
Now playing from behind in the fourth quarter, the Tribe had several chances to keep pressure on the Mustangs, but five missed free throws and some missed good looks at buckets hindered its attempt at a comeback.
Even so, the Cherokees nearly rallied from a nine-point deficit in the final minute before sustaining the 74-72 loss to Walker Valley in the Region 3-4A semifinals Tuesday at Coffee County Central High School.
“I think both teams played extremely hard. I think we went through a stretch in the third quarter where we didn’t score, and that really hurt us,” said Randy Casey, whose first season as the McMinn head coach came to a close. “We had a chance to extend the lead and we didn’t take advantage of it. But that being said, we fought and fought and fought, and we didn’t quit. We had an opportunity where if we make a couple more free throws there late, then we’re still playing.”
Ty Runyan scored 28 points in the final game of his high school career. Runyan is only one of two seniors who will graduate after this year, along with Jackub Wilcox.
“Ty Runyan, I couldn’t ask for a tougher, more fierce competitor and leader,” Casey said. “Jackub Wilcox, the best teammate I’ve ever coached or been around in anything at any level.”
The Cherokees (21-12) ended the opening period on an 11-3 run, taking a 16-8 lead. Walker Valley made the first four shots of the second quarter and got within three points of McMinn twice, but two 3-pointers from Tucker Monroe, two Runyan free throws and a Will Benton putback pulled the Tribe’s lead back to 35-27 by halftime.
Hayden Smith, who finished with 12 points, got his own putback to start the second half, giving the Cherokees their largest lead at 37-27.
But the Mustangs then began their charge, helped by five offensive rebounds in the third quarter. Walker Valley (23-10) tied the game at 39-39, then later pulled ahead for the first time since early in the first quarter at 44-43 on a Heath Davis jumper.
A Hobert Brabson three and Cash Coates basket inside put the Mustangs ahead 49-45 entering the fourth quarter. McMinn fell behind 55-47 with 5:30 left, but a Runyan steal and Caden Hester layup was the start of five quick points to get back in contention.
Daylen Spradling, a freshman, knocked down his first of two 3-pointers in his eight-point fourth quarter to get the Cherokees back to within 55-52. But the Mustangs stayed ahead with timely shots and free throws McMinn failed to match.
The Tribe trailed 71-62 with less than a minute left before Spradling’s second three began McMinn’s final push. Runyan made a layup and two free throws to bring the Cherokees back within 72-69 with 8.6 seconds left, still with a chance to at least force overtime.
But Davis made his two ensuing free throws to seal the game for the Mustangs, and Runyan’s trey at the buzzer proved academic.
The loss was especially bitter coming against a Walker Valley team McMinn had swept with two double-digit wins in the regular season. The Cherokees were also seeking revenge for their District 5-4A tournament loss to the Mustangs the previous week.
Davis led Walker Valley with 21 points, including five 3-pointers, while Coates scored 17 off the bench and Brabson tallied 16.
“Walker Valley has really gotten better,” Casey said. “They’re obviously the most improved team in this region, and they played hard. And hopefully that will continue on. But I couldn’t be more proud of our guys.”
With the loss of just two seniors, the Cherokees expect to return a core from a team that won the regular-season district title and posted regular-season sweeps of rivals Walker Valley, Cleveland and Bradley Central.
“All of our juniors, we have everybody coming back, and we’re excited,” Casey said. “I told those guys that we can’t let one night define what we accomplished this year. Regular-season district champs, we sweep Bradley, we sweep Cleveland, we sweep Walker Valley in the regular season.”
And soon McMinn will be back to work, the bitter feeling from Tuesday’s defeat now a motivating factor.
“And I challenged them just now to get to the point where we’ve worked extremely hard and work even harder, so when when we get to this game again we don’t ever experience this feeling again,” Casey said. “And that’s our plan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.