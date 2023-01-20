KINGSTON – The Chargerettes tend to be at their most dangerous when pressing full court and getting out on the run, and that was the case again in a pivotal District 3-2A road game.
McMinn Central rattled off a 22-8 first quarter and 18-5 third quarter using its pressure and transition game and subdued the hosting Lady Jackets 66-38 on Friday at Kingston High School.
“When we press, we’re good. And sometimes we back off and we lose some concentration there on defense and even on offense,” said Chargerettes head coach Johnny Morgan. “So as long as we’re really attacking on defense and offense, they stay focused and we’re a pretty good team.
“But we played good. Every quarter we played good, but in some quarters we didn’t shoot as well as others. And that’s usually when we get into the point where we’re impatient on offense.”
Karina Bystry put up seven of her 18 points in the first quarter, and Molly Masingale notched 10 of her game-high 23 in the third period, as Central (14-5, 7-0 District 3-2A) finished off a season sweep of Kingston and solidified its grip on the top of the district.
The Lady Jackets (11-5, 4-3) are currently third in the 3-2A standings, behind Central and second-place Meigs County.
“Kingston is good. They start three juniors that this is their third year starting,” Morgan said. “And even last year they gave us some problems every time we played them. And they’ve got a new coach. They’re juniors and this is their third coach, so it takes some time to adjust to that. But they’re good players, they’re just not there yet, I don’t think.
“I think Kingston’s got a chance to do really well when tournament time rolls around. I thought they played better than they did the first time we played them.”
The Chargerettes, ranked No. 9 in Class 2A in the latest Associated Press state poll, led 34-18 at halftime and 52-23 after three quarters. Central made seven 3-pointers for the game, three from Bystry, two from Masingale and one each from Maddie Kirkpatrick and Maddox Mayfield.
YELLOWJACKETS 69, CHARGERS 64: Central’s boys gave the state-ranked District 3-2A leaders all they could handle for three quarters.
The Chargers (8-12, 3-4) surged to a 33-28 halftime lead at Kingston and were still ahead 44-42 heading into the final period. But Central went just 8-14 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, which allowed the Yellowjackets to pull ahead and stay ahead.
"We missed free throws, and some calls didn't go our way,” said Chargers head coach Daniel Curtis. “But that's part of it. We let some outside things affect us a little bit more than we should have, and that will cost you every time.”
Kingston (14-3, 6-1), ranked No. 6 in Class 2A in the latest Associated Press state poll, led 20-15 after one quarter, but Gabe Masingale erupted for nine of his 22 points in the second quarter to lead Central’s charge to a halftime lead, then put up six more in the third quarter to keep the Chargers clinging to their lead.
"We handled their pressure really well, and when we got it into a halfcourt set, I felt like we did a good job of making them play halfcourt defense,” Curtis said. “And we're just playing together. I'm not upset at all. We're playing our tails off. We've got a bunch of kids who like what we do and like each other, and the ball just didn't roll our way tonight. We're playing hard enough to win basketball games. We'll get it.”
Ethan Clifton poured on 11 of his game-high 23 points to lead the Yellowjackets’ winning push, and Corey Raymer added eight of his 14 points that period, as well.
Will Cooper had stepped up with eight of his 14 in the fourth quarter for the Chargers, but it wasn’t enough.
"We played really good, but we just couldn't make a free throw,” Curtis said. “We can't make free throws. And it's a tough league, it's a scrappy league, it's a competitive league, and the ball hadn't rolled our way. We're playing good enough to win ball games, we're doing things we need to do to win ball games, but the ball just hasn't rolled our way, and tonight was one of those nights. We played really good, but we didn't connect what we needed to connect.”
Central played the second leg of the cross-county rivalry Monday at McMinn County, before deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
The Chargers and Chargerettes are back home Tuesday in The Roundhouse to resume District 3-2A play against Loudon. The girls’ tip off is at 6 p.m. and the boys start at roughly 7:30.
