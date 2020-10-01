The Lady Cougars will vie for another SETAC championship today.
Athens City Middle School outlasted Cleveland Middle 3-0 in the tournament semifinals on Wednesday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.
ACMS, the tourney's No. 2 seed, led 1-0 at halftime, with Kylie Winder scoring for the Lady Cougars on a through ball with 4:14 before the break.
Kendall Winder arced a 20-yard free kick into the net with 6:36 left in the game to provide ACMS an insurance goal and a 2-0 lead. Mackenzie Howard weaved through defenders for another goal with 3:53 left.
The Lady Cougars will play in the SETAC title game 5 p.m. today at top seed Chattanooga Christian School. CCS beat ACMS 2-1 during the regular season after holding off a Lady Cougar comeback.
ACMS is seeking to win its second straight SETAC title and fifth in the last six years.
