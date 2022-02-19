KNOXVILLE — The Women’s Premier Soccer League announced Thursday that TN Force FC has joined the league for the 2022 season. The announcement comes after the league unveiled its 2022 Roster of Teams and Alignment. For its inaugural season, TN Force FC will compete in the Southeast Conference of the league’s South Region.
“Joining the WPSL has been such a blessing,” Tom Hansford, TN Force FC owner and general manager, said. “We were looking for a league that was very organized and has a lot of high-level teams to compete with (and) all of our expectations have been surpassed.”
Hansford — whose three daughters, Arielle, Abby and Allison, all played soccer for McMinn County High School — understood the void within the soccer landscape in the Knoxville area that created a gap between youth soccer programs and high-level adult women teams. Hansford’s mission was to create opportunities for local women to train and compete at a high level with the added benefit of being close to home during collegiate offseason away from their perspective programs.
The WPSL has been no stranger to the Tennessee soccer scene, with past and present teams in Memphis, Nashville, and Chattanooga. Hansford’s time watching the WPSL across the state fueled his aspirations to fill the void Knoxville had been experiencing.
TN Force FC fielded its first team in the summer of 2021 as it competed in the newly formed WPSL U21. The club went undefeated in the U21 Southeast Conference, earning them the title of conference champions. Hansford hopes to carry this momentum into its inaugural season at the WPSL-senior level this summer.
The club has named Laban DeFriese its senior team head coach after his successful season running its U21 side. After 15 years of playing experience, DeFriese has served in Tennessee’s coaching scene for 30 years with stops in Brentwood, Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville. DeFriese holds a USSF “B” license and a Director of Coaching license.
“It’s going to be an exciting season, we have a great group of talented players returning and some very talented newcomers joining the group,” DeFriese said. “Equally important, I am focused on helping every player develop and advance their individual skill and fitness levels and grow as an elite soccer player.”
TN Force FC as rounded out its senior team coaching staff with the addition of British native and current assistant coach for the University of North Alabama women’s program, Tom Halsall who will serve as the club assistant coach and goalkeeper coach. Halsall started his soccer career with Manchester City’s youth program before his playing career in the states. Halsall also played five seasons in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) with Chattanooga FC (four seasons) and Asheville City SC (one season).
The 2022 schedule will be announced soon.
Ticket and match info will be available on the club’s website.
More information about TN Force FC can be found at TNForceFC.com or on its social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
For additional information on the WPSL, visit wpslsoccer.com.
In its 24th season, the WPSL is the longest active women’s soccer league with more than 135 clubs from coast to coast in 35 states – making it the largest women’s soccer league in the world. WPSL rosters feature elite collegiate, post-collegiate, international, and standout prep student-athletes. Many of the United States’ most accomplished women’s players have played in the WPSL, including household names such as Alex Morgan, Abby Wambach, Megan Rapinoe, Julie Foudy, and Brandi Chastain.
