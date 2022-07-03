McMinn County’s 9&10 year-old team has punched its way to the state tournament.
McMinn run-ruled Grainger County 15-0 on Saturday to win the District 6 Tournament in Maryville.
The news isn’t as good for the 7&8 year-old team, however, as it lost 13-3. Further details could not be obtained before deadline.
When the McMinn 9&10 squad got up to Maryville on Saturday there was a big storm in the area and, while it missed the ballfields, more rain was projected later that evening.
“So I went ahead and pitched Cayden (Phillips) and just closed the door and make sure we didn’t have a longer game than needed,” McMinn Coach Chip Barnes said. “We hit the ball and played well. Not to be overconfident, but when the (district) tournament started I thought we had a chance to go to the state.”
Part of that optimism is due to McMinn’s deep pitching staff with five players — Phillips, Kason Barnes, Leyland Patterson, Santiago Hurst and Mason Stewart — all being able to pitch. Phillips and Barnes, Coach Barnes said, are the two most consistent due to their experience, but the others are just as talented. Three others — Cutter Cobble, Holden Sewell and Mason Dixon — can also pitch.
That will be important because in the state tournament McMinn may have to play four games in four days, meaning pitching depth will be important because of strict rules concerning how many innings pitchers and catchers can play.
“That makes it hard because I’ve got three catchers that also pitch, but everybody has to play by the same rules.”
McMinn pitchers struck out 36 batters and walked just 11 while giving up 12 hits and only eight earned runs in four games in the district tournament.
Barnes has pitched the most innings, 7-1/3, and struck out 19 batters and walked just four. He’s given up six runs on nine hits.
Phillips has thrown four innings and struck out four while walking one. He’s given up one hit and no runs.
Next in innings pitched is Patterson with 3-1/3. He’s struck out seven while walking six, giving up two runs on one hit.
Hurst has pitched two-thirds of an inning with two strikeouts and one hit.
While McMinn’s pitching has been dominating, McMinn run-ruled every opponent in district play, outscoring its opponents 59-9 in four games. McMinn has won its games 14-4, 17-2, 13-3 and 15-0.
As a team, McMinn has eight players batting over .500 and the entire team has an on-base percentage over .500. In the team’s four district tournament games, McMinn has 46 hits and walked 25 times.
“We go up there to hit, not to walk,” Barnes said.
Barnes explained that he was told by a long-time Little League tournament official that his team was the best all-around team — hitting, pitching, fielding and base running — that has come through there in 20 years.
McMinn will face Morristown this coming Saturday morning in the first round of the state tournament. They will play a second game later on Saturday against the winner between Clarksville or Johnson City. It’s a double elimination tournament.
Barnes said he doesn’t know the teams in the state tournament well other than Morristown, the team that defeated Maryville Red last year, is usually pretty good.
“It’s sort of a David vs. Goliath thing,” Barnes said. “A lot of Little League teams are based in bigger cities so they have a bigger pool of kids to pick from. So I don’t know how we will do, but I’m pretty confident we will go up there and fight,” Barnes said.
If McMinn wins the state tournament it will compete in the Southeast Region in Warner Robbins, Georgia.
9&10 ALL STARS
In the bottom of the first, Patterson hit an RBI single and Hurst hit an RBI double. Cobble then drove in a pair of runs with a double.
In the second inning, Phillips again struck out two of the three batters he faced. One of those three batters walked, but was thrown out by McMinn catcher Mason Stewart trying to steal second base.
Barnes called Stewart one of the unsung players on the team.
“He is the best outfielder in the area, from Johnson City to Chattanooga,” Barnes said. “But we needed a catcher that could throw people out and that’s what he does.”
McMinn scored two more runs in the bottom of the second with Patterson and Cobble each driving in runs.
Cobble, a 9-year old, has been another surprise.
“It has been huge to have Cutter come in and play first base for us,” Barnes said. “Otherwise I’d have to move one of my better infielders to first base. But he has come in and done a good job for us.”
Going to the third, Phillips again struck out two of the three batters he faced without giving up a run.
McMinn then ended the game with nine runs in the bottom of the frame and the game was called due to the run rule.
Barnes hit an a RBI double in the inning along with an RBI double by Hurst, RBI single by Patterson and a two-RBI triple by Stewart.
The final hit came on a grand slam by Jake Finnell to make it 15-0 and the game was called.
For the game, Stewart and Hurst each had three hits while Barnes, Patterson, Cobble and Finnell each had two.
Hurst finished with two doubles while Barnes had one and Stewart added a triple. The big extra-base hit, of course, was the grand slam by Finnell.
Finnell finished with four RBIs while Patterson and Cobble each drove in three runs. Stewart and Hurst both had two RBIs and Barnes had one.
Phillips pitched three innings. He struck out six and walked one without giving up a run.
