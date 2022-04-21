ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central soccer lost 3-2 to Sequoyah in extra time as the Chargers came up just short in their quest for the first win of the season on Tuesday.
Central and the Chiefs were tied 2-2 at the end of regulation, so the game went to extra time involving two 10-minute halves. Sequoyah scored in the first extra half and held on for the win. It was Central’s first District 7-AA game.
“They played as hard as they could,” Central Coach Blake Warren said. “This team, despite our numbers, has continued to play hard and I’m proud of them. From when we first started through this game, they have improved. They want to get better.”
A couple of the players were visibly upset and Warren said that shows they care about the game.
“Every one of these guys is committed,” Warren said. “They want to be here. It sucks to lose, but I’m very happy with the effort they have given.”
Central (0-3, 0-1 in 7-AA) will attempt to get its first win on Thursday as the Chargers host Chattanooga Central at 6 p.m. The Purple Pounders are currently 0-5 and were expected to lose to East Hamilton on Tuesday.
The Chiefs controlled much of the action in the first half, maintaining possession most of the time, but neither team could score.
That changed, however, early in the second half.
The Chargers took a corner kick and the ball was loose in the aftermath, with Cooper Solesbee blasting the ball into the net. That put Central up 1-0 with about 33 minutes to play. All times are estimates as the scoreboard was not operating.
The Chiefs countered with their own goal, though, a couple of minutes later to knot the game at 1-1.
Central goalkeeper Isaiah Gill made a nice save with 20 minutes to play. He unofficially had 15 saves.
Gill had another save in the 18th minute, with the help of Central’s back line defenders.
Sequoyah looked as if it scored the game winner in the 13th minute after a scramble in front of the net resulted in a Chiefs goal.
Down 2-1, the Chargers lined up for a long free kick in what was likely during the last two or three minutes of the game.
Whyatt James took the kick, which tipped off Sequoyah’s goal and rolled into the net to tie the game at 2-2 in the dying embers of the contest.
Regulation ended with the game tied at 2-2.
Gill made a dive to parry away a high shot and, less than a minute later, made a kick save to keep the game tied.
That changed in the next few minutes, however, as the Chiefs scored on a well-executed corner kick header that made it 3-2 late in the first overtime period.
Central couldn’t generate a goal in the second extra period in the 3-2 loss.
