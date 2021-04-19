McMinn County took advantage of numerous Sequoyah mistakes as the Lady Cherokees came away with a 10-0 victory in five innings on Friday.
It was a scoreless, highly competitive softball game until the fourth when the Lady Chiefs committed five errors and McMinn scored all of its 10 runs.
While Sequoyah made more than its share of mistakes, McMinn’s bats made contact to allow those errors to take place. The Lady Cherokees finished with seven hits.
“I tell my girls all the time to put the ball in play and make the defense make plays,” McMinn Coach Mark Rogers said. “We hit the ball today and they didn’t make plays. Our defense made the plays and (McMinn pitcher) Sadie (Brazzell) threw the ball well.”
McMinn (10-9) will host Meigs County (12-6) at 5:30 p.m.
Sammie Greeson led off the inning by reaching on an error, followed by a single by Lexi Cooley and another error that allowed Aaliyah Cagle to reach safely and load the bases.
McMinn then scored its first run on an error off a ball hit by Cami Wade and another run off a fielder’s choice by Brazzell.
Up 2-0, McMinn kept the hits coming with a single by Taylor Hancock and then Reagan Wade singled home a run to put McMinn ahead 3-0.
Rayleigh Hawkins reached on an error, which allowed McMinn’s fourth run to cross the plate and then Sierra Tate singled home a run to make it 5-0.
After the second out of the inning, Cooley singled home a pair of runs and then an error off a ball hit by Cagle scored a run to make it 8-0.
The final two runs of the inning came off a single by Cami Wade and a double by Brazzell.
When the dust settled, McMinn had 10 runs on seven hits and five Sequoyah errors.
All of McMinn’s offense came in the fourth inning as the Lady Cherokees were hitless before the fourth.
Cooley went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Brazzell and Cami Wade knocked in two runs each.
Brazzell picked up the win. She gave up just three hits and struck out seven while walking one in five innings.
