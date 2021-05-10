KINGSPORT — Another year, another Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) tournament championship for Tennessee Wesleyan baseball.
The NAIA No. 1-ranked Bulldogs capped off an undefeated run through the conference tournament with an 18-4 dismissal of third-seeded rival Bryan College in the title game on Saturday at Hunter Wright Stadium.
It was the program’s 13th AAC tournament crown overall, its second straight and its 11th in the last 14 seasons dating back to 2007. It was also the 10th tourney championship for head coach Billy Berry.
Zach Hogueisson, who earned tournament Most Valuable Player honors, blew Saturday’s championship tilt open with a grand slam in the fourth inning, turning a narrow 3-2 lead for the Bulldogs (51-4) into a more comfortable 7-2 margin.
TWU then continued to pile on over the next four innings, adding one run in the fifth, two in the sixth, five in the seventh and three in the eighth. The Bulldogs out-hit the Lions 17-14 by the time the game was done.
Alex Flock and Carson Ford also hit two homers each Saturday, and Jhosmel Rodriquez went yard once as well.
Irving Martin picked up the win in his six-inning start, striking out five.
Ford, Rodriquez, Flock and Anthony Hickman were named to the All-Tournament team.
The Bulldogs’ run through the AAC tournament began with an 11-5 win over Truett-McConnell on Wednesday, then continued with a 15-6 victory over Columbia International on Thursday, then another win over Truett, 9-1, on Friday to clinch an appearance in Saturday’s championship round.
TWU now waits for the official notification of its location and opponents for the 2021 NAIA Baseball Opening Round. The bracket for the opening round is set to be released on May 13 by the NAIA. It is expected that the Bulldogs will be the host team in the Kingsport region, which will be played back in Hunter Wright Stadium.
