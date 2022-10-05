KINGSTON – While they may have lost 3-0, the Chargerette volleyball team gave Kingston a fight Monday in the opening round of the District 5-AA tournament in Roane County.
McMinn Central’s young team wasn’t able to win a set, but they kept the opener within six at 25-19 and then were up 18-10 in the third set before falling 25-21. The second set was more lopsided at 25-13.
“I think the score wasn’t a good indicator of the momentum and how the game went,” Chargerettes interim coach Emily Plaster said. “We fought and we didn’t give up.”
This year’s Central volleyball team featured just one senior — Sydney Stansell — and three juniors — Kampbell Darnell, Molly Masingale and Callahan Nichols — out of 15 total players.
“I said at the beginning of the year that we were a young team and I think that showed a lot of times in a bunch of games this year,” Plaster said. “I think Coach (Jenna) Adams has a good group for next year, so I’m excited for them.”
In the first set, the teams seesawed back and forth for much of it, with Kingston taking an 11-8 lead only to see the Chargerettes fight back to tie it while Darnell was serving.
The Lady Yellowjackets built their lead back to four before a couple of points, including a block-kill by Masingale, closed the gap back to two at 16-14. Kingston fought back again and led by as much as six before Central surged back behind a spike from Karina Bystry and an ace by Jaxyn Hawn to trail just 21-18.
A 4-1 run from there put the first set away in Kingston’s favor, 25-19.
The second set started out poorly for the Chargerettes and they weren’t able to dig themselves back out. Kingston jumped out to a 9-1 lead and, despite an ace by Lily Graves and then three straight aces by Nichols, the Lady Yellowjackets lead grew to as much as 11 and they won 25-13 for a 2-0 overall lead.
The third set returned to a back and forth affair as Central scored the first point and then a block by Nichols put them back on top 7-6.
That was an advantage they wouldn’t give up easily, as Darnell would serve for five straight points for the Chargerettes and then Josie Baldwin-Grueber served for a trio of points. That helped Central grab the 18-10 lead, but then momentum shifted away from them.
The Lady Yellowjackets rattled off nine straight points to take the lead and Central grabbed one more advantage, but Kingston was too much as the hosts scored the final three points to seal the win.
Despite the loss, Plaster said she is looking forward to seeing how the Chargerettes do next year.
“They’re a great group of girls,” she said. “I’m excited for them next year.”
