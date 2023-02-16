CLEVELAND - Aubrey Gonzalez scored 18 points and Brooklyn Stininett added 11 as the McMinn County Lady Cherokees took a big early lead and held on for a 49-38 win over Ooltewah at Cleveland High School Thursday night.
The victory led the Lady Cherokees to advance to the semifinals of the District 5-4A tournament to face off against Cleveland.
With the win, McMinn clinched a spot in the Region 3-4A tournament as well.
"What a season, to be where we are that shows the heart of these kids. McMinn County, they can be proud," Lady Cherokees head coach David Tucker said.
The Lady Cherokees (19-13) came out of the gate firing from three, connecting on six treys in the first frame to take a 25-9 lead into the second quarter.
"Defense paid off. We stayed at it, we were well prepared," Tucker said.
The Lady Cherokee defense held the Lady Owls (5-18) scoreless from beyond the arc in the game and took a 33-21 lead into halftime. Gonzalez dropped 12 points in the first half and drained a pair of 3-pointers during that stretch.
"We made enough shots here and there, we'll take it," Tucker said.
In the second half, both teams traded baskets and the Lady Cherokees killed the clock to ensure the victory. The Lady Owls did, however, come within striking distance in the fourth as they cut the lead to seven, but Stinnett hit a dagger three to put the game out of reach.
It will be a quick turnaround for the Lady Cherokees as they play 4:30 p.m. Saturday against Cleveland.
"Cleveland is a great team. We will come down here to play, but we're going to get to play three more games, that's what it's all about," Tucker said.
McMinn has faced Cleveland twice before this season, falling both times. In the first matchup at Cleveland, the Lady Cherokees lost 63-34. However, their second face off was much closer, as McMinn lost by just four, 57-53, at home on Feb. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.