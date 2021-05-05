Patience and perseverance helped McMinn County hunter Matthew White break a 19-year old record.
White shot the county-record deer late last year, a 17-point buck in the Riceville area on Nov. 27. His total score on his deer was 173-5/8.
Scores are tabulated through measurements of the deer’s antlers. The previous record of 166-2/8 was held by Scott Duggan.
White first saw the deer on a trail camera about a month before he was able to bring down the record buck from his tree stand.
“Since the day I saw him on the camera I hunted that same area every day,” White said.
He added there are a lot of people to thank for his record harvest.
“I couldn’t be more ecstatic and would be remiss if I didn’t extend my gratitude firstly to God for blessing me with a once in a lifetime opportunity to harvest one of His most beautiful creations,” White said. “Second, to Traci Bailey White for always supporting my addiction known as hunting. I’m pretty much a missing person from October to January and she never says a word about it, but of course she may view that time as a vacation too.
“Last but not least to my uncles and all of my hunting buddies who are always a phone call away to help track, drag or offer advice. It wouldn’t be near as much fun without you all.”
White also thanked Nathan Wilson for making arrangements to have the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency score the deer and is looking forward to getting the taxidermy complete on it by Wilson’s Wildlife Artistry in Crossville.
White said he grew up hunting, which he noted allows him to be outdoors doing something he loves.
“It’s just a heritage, my family has done it for years,” White said. “It’s not always about the killing, it’s about being out there with nature. There’s nothing else like it.”
