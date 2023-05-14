SWEETWATER — Tyler Oaks was eager to put a rough outing from earlier in the day behind him. The McMinn Central sophomore got his chance in a pressure-packed situation with a long-awaited sectional berth on the line.
With the Chargers protecting a four-run lead in the Region 2-2A tournament consolation game, Marion County began the bottom of the seventh inning with three straight singles to load bases and its No. 3 hitter coming to the plate representing the tying run.
But Oaks did the job, limiting the Warriors to just one run on an ensuing sacrifice fly, then ending the game with a strikeout and another flyout.
“Baseball is all about a short memory and just believing in your team, making sure nothing affects you long-term, because baseball is baseball,” said Oaks in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “Anything can happen. You can have a rough game, and then the next game have the game of your life. It’s just how it is, and so I put that last game behind me and I just trusted my defense to make plays and competed in the strike zone.”
And by closing out the 6-3 win over Marion to conclude the region tournament Saturday at Sweetwater High School, Central was headed to the sectional round for the first time since 2009 — which is also the last season the Chargers went to state.
The Chargers (21-7) rebounded in winning fashion after sustaining a 15-5 run-rule defeat in five innings in the region championship game earlier Saturday against Sweetwater. The Wildcats put up 12 runs in the third inning, with Oaks taking the loss in his start after surrendering the first six of those runs.
But with Oaks getting the save against Marion later in the day, that disastrous inning against Sweetwater became an even more distant memory.
“He was cruising through three (against Sweetwater), then all of a sudden started missing the zone and they started barreling everything,” said Central head coach Chris Shepherd. “He could have moped around the rest of the day and chalked it in, but he wanted the ball. I asked him if he wanted to go down there and throw, and he said, ‘Yeah.’ He comes out and goes, ‘Coach, I’m ready to go, I feel better than I did the last game,’ and I said, ‘All right, then. We’ll get you in there.’”
Senior AJ Hall nearly went the distance in his winning start against the Warriors, recording five strikeouts against just one walk, before Marion’s barrage of hits to start the bottom of the seventh made Shepherd decide to bring in the hard-throwing Oaks for the save.
“Mr. Reliable, AJ Hall, we put him in big situations and he comes up and does what he does,” Shepherd said. “He throws strikes, he mixes, hat’s off to him and I couldn’t be more proud of that kid.”
Central jumped ahead in the top of the first after a McCain Baker lead-off walk and Spencer Skidmore double set up Alex Ring to get in the first run on a ground out. Zak Derrick followed up with an RBI single to make it 2-0. Marion got one of those runs back in the bottom of the first.
But the Chargers tacked on another run in the second, after Hall singled and later scored on a Skidmore sacrifice fly. Then in the fifth, Ring led off with a double and scored on a two-out RBI single from Oaks.
“I think, especially for the seniors, that’s what it has been the last few years,” said Ring, one of five seniors for the Chargers. “Just battling, battling, battling, and then finally pulling one out. And it’s really nice to have it for this team and for this senior class. It’s really something special. It feels well deserved. It feels like we’ve been pushing through, pushing through. And it feels like we’ve earned this and we’re right where we should be.”
Marion cut Central’s lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth, but a Kensen Wilcox lead-off walk, Baker double, Skidmore RBI sac fly and another Ring hit for a run pushed the Chargers’ advantage back to 6-2 in the sixth.
The Warriors mounted that final threat, but unlike earlier in the day against Sweetwater, Central withstood the pressure and moved on to the Class 2A sectional series.
The Chargers play that best two-of-three series at Region 1-2A champion Union County, starting with a doubleheader with the first game 5 p.m. Wednesday. If the teams split wins Wednesday, they play a decider Thursday, with time to be determined.
The winner of the sectional series advances to the TSSAA state tournament.
“This group is resilient. They bounce back. We get down and they keep fighting,” Shepherd said. “And it could have been easy for us to turn over and fold in the season, but they came out ready to go. And I think these guys have their eyes set on something, and now we get to go play substate games and let’s go see what we can do here.”
WILDCATS 15, CHARGERS 5 (5 inn.): Central’s fifth game this season against rival Sweetwater got off to a good start with one run off a Derrick single in the first inning, then two more in the second inning.
And then it all fell apart in the bottom of the third inning, with three singles, two hit batters — one with bases loaded — and a double producing four go-ahead runs for the Wildcats. A single and an error grew Sweetwater’s lead to 6-3 and ended Oaks’ start.
Bryce Hammond came on in relief for the rest of the game, but Kai Correll greeted him on the first pitch with a grand slam over left field, and the Wildcats led 10-3. Another two-run homer from Jayden Richesin made it a 12-run inning for Sweetwater.
Central got two runs back in the top of the fourth on an error and a Skidmore single, but Sweetwater finished the game and took the Region 2-2A championship with three more runs in the fifth.
CHARGERS 6, WARRIORS 1 — Friday: Ring came up big at the plate in the final two innings, hitting a two-run double in both the sixth and seventh innings to account for four of Central’s five unanswered runs to end the region tournament opener.
Derrick pitched the complete game with six strikeouts against no walks while scattering five hits. The sophomore also followed up Ring’s double in the sixth inning with an RBI single.
Ayden Plemons’ single in the top of the first inning scored the Chargers’ first run, which Marion answered in the bottom of the first to make the score 1-1, where it remained until the sixth inning.
