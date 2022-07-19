BENTON – The schedule has been set for the area's annual high school football jamboree.
McMinn Central and Meigs County will participate in the event, which will take place Friday, Aug. 12, at Polk County High School.
Gates open at 5 p.m., and the first of five games will begin at 6. All games in the jamboree are played as one 20-minute period with a running clock.
Tellico Plains and Lenoir City play to begin the jamboree, followed at 6:30 p.m. by Copper Basin and Wartburg.
The halftime competitions, which in previous jamborees have included punt, pass and kick and the 40-yard dash, will take place at 7 p.m.
The games resume at 7:30 p.m. with Meigs taking on Loudon. Central then plays Sequoyah in the 8 p.m. game.
Hosting Polk concludes the jamboree with the 8:30 p.m. game against Sweetwater.
Advance tickets are $5 and are purchased directly from the participating schools. Schools keep all proceeds from their advance ticket sales. On the other hand, tickets at the gate are $7, with revenues from gate sales split among all schools. No passes are allowed for admission.
Football teams around the state began heat acclimation practices this week. All teams must spend two days in helmets and three days in shells this week before they can don full pads.
Central is involved in three 7-on-7 events this week: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cleveland, 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Walker Valley and 6 p.m. Friday at Oliver Springs.
McMinn County, which is not in the jamboree at Polk, will be at FCA Camp Tuesday through Thursday at Carson-Newman University.
Full contact practice for all football teams in Tennessee begins Monday, July 25.
