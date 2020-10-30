McMinn County AAU Youth Wrestling, for boys and girls from kindergarten through the eighth grade, will have its first practice and meet and greet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at the McMinn County High School gymnasium's upper tier. For questions, contact Coach Keith Boggess at 423-435-3793.
