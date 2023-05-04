Meigs County tennis won three of the four individual District 4-A championships in the tournament Thursday at the Ingleside courts. From left: Dez Smith, Chris Plaster, Avary Summers, Connleigh Irwin, Macey Bunch, Ethan Meadows and Easton Meadows. All champions and runners-up advance to the Region 2-A tournament May 15 at Roane State Community College.
Meigs County's Easton Meadows (front) hits a forehand with teammate and cousin Ethan Meadows in the background during the District 4-A championship match Thursday at the Ingleside courts. The Meadows won the boys' doubles title.
Meigs County's Macey Bunch (left) hits the ball over the net with teammate Connleigh Irwin looking on during the District 4-A championship match Thursday at the Ingleside courts. Bunch and Irwin won the district title in girls' doubles.
Meigs County's Dez Smith hits a return Wednesday during the District 4-A tournament at the Ingleside courts. Smith won his semifinal match against McMinn Central's Nicholas King and faced teammate Chris Plaster in an all-Meigs boys' singles title match, finishing runner-up.
District 4-A belonged to Meigs County in both boys’ and girls’ tennis this season, and that mostly held true in the individual district tournament.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers claimed three of the four championships Thursday at the Ingleside tennis courts in Athens.
Chris Plaster won the boys’ singles title, defeating teammate Dez Smith 6-0, 6-4 in an all-Meigs final.
Meigs’ boys’ doubles team of cousins Ethan and Easton Meadows outlasted Dominique Carroll and Clayton Scott from Loudon 6-4, 7-6 (7-4 tiebreaker). The Meadows team had led the second set 5-2 before Loudon’s duo rallied to force the tiebreak by winning three straight games, but the Meadowses recovered by winning the next game, then prevailing in the tiebreaker.
The Meigs girls’ doubles team of Macey Bunch and Connleigh Irwin dismissed Loudon’s Angelique Silva and Rebecca Pinkston 6-2, 6-0, for their championship.
Girls’ singles was the only event that did not go Meigs’ way, as Loudon’s Maddy Lawrence outlasted the Lady Tigers’ Avary Summers 6-3, 7-6 (7-3 tiebreaker) in the title round.
All of Meigs’ champions and runners-up will advance to the individual Region 2-A tournament, which will take place May 15 at Roane State Community College.
In Wednesday’s action, Smith had outlasted McMinn Central’s Nicholas King 7-6 (7-1 tiebreaker), 6-3, in one boys’ singles semifinals.
On the opposite side in boys’ singles, Central’s Jacob Ferguson fell 6-3, 6-2 to Loudon’s Dillon Handshey in the first round. Plaster then ousted Handshey 6-0, 6-4 to get to Thursday.
In girls’ singles, Central’s Emilee Cochran won her first-round match 6-1, 6-2 over Loudon’s Hadassah Feezell. Cochran injured her wrist in the semifinal against Summers, and Summers advanced by injury default.
Central’s Molly Masingale and Jaylin Coffie won their first-round match in girls’ doubles 6-1, 6-0 over Loudon’s Grace Mosgrove and Mikayla Aikens, but then fell to Bunch and Irwin 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals.
In boys’ doubles, Central’s Adrian Runkles and Trajan Moses won 6-3, 6-1 over Loudon’s Marco Cisneros and Rhyslyn Mosgrove, but then fell 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals to Ethan and Easton Meadows.
