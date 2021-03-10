Ashlyn Liner has always known her way around a shotgun, but it wasn’t until just last year that she began shooting clay targets competitively — thanks to a simple question from her father.
“My dad just came up to me one day and asked me if I wanted to start shooting,” Liner said in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “I’ve always been an outdoor person, and I’ve always shot and stuff at the house, so I was like, ‘yeah.’ So he put me in it last year and I started shooting. And I really enjoyed it and I was pretty good at it.”
It turns out a few colleges noticed she was good at it, too. And on Feb. 10, the McMinn County High School senior signed a letter of intent to continue her education and clay target shooting career at Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Georgia.
And it didn’t take long for Liner to realize Emmanuel was where she wanted to be out of her other options, which also included Montreat College in North Carolina.
“I’ve only went to Emmanuel and looked at them, and as soon as I went there, it just felt like home and they felt like my kind of people,” said Liner, who will major in agricultural business. “They like to hunt and fish and they do all my hobbies.”
Liner first knew of Emmanuel’s program at the Scholastic Clay Target Program National Championships in July in Marengo, Ohio. The tournament featured more than 2,300 students in competition. Emmanuel clay target head coach John Shealy had a table at the tournament as part of the recruiting day there, and Liner and her mother came by asking about the school and the program.
And Liner liked what she heard from Shealy.
“These just a bunch of folks who like to fish and hunt, and we shoot competitively,” said Shealy, who was at Liner’s signing at McMinn. “And that’s where we met.”
Liner contacted Emmanuel again in the fall and visited, even shooting with the team, and she also visited agriculture professor Owen Thomason.
Before she starts competing for Emmanuel, Liner said she would like to hit perfect scores more consistently. As of February, her average has been roughly 21 out of 25, with about 25 perfect scores so far in her young shooting career.
It wasn’t too long after she started until Liner was shooting competitive scores.
“About a month and a half into my shooting I was realizing I was getting the hang of it, and I was on up there with everybody else by then,” Liner said.
And both John and assistant coach Gina Shealy believe Liner will continue to improve because of her competitive attitude.
“She’s competitive, and she hates to lose,” John Shealy said. “This is a lot like golf. It takes discipline. To be good at it, you have to hate to lose and you have to work hard and focus.”
Gina Shealy added that Liner’s attitude will make her a perfect fit on Emmanuel’s clay target team.
“We look for that competitive spirit, and we also look for the right fit for the team,” Gins Shealy said. “Attitude, coachable, ready to work hard, willing to jump in and help, and she fits the bill on all of that. We’re very excited about her coming.”
For anyone looking to follow in her footsteps, pick up clay target shooting and become good enough at it to earn a college scholarship, Liner has a few points of advice.
“You’ve got to be dedicated and find a good team with a good coach to get you there to where you need to be, and stay at it,” Liner said. “And you’ve got to practice a whole lot.”
Liner is the daughter of Dwayne and Sheila Liner.
