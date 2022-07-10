McMinn Central track athlete Maddox Mayfield capped off a state title-winning season by being named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association all-state team in the 400 meters.
Mayfield, a sophomore, won the 400-meter Class AA state title with a personal best time of 58.83. Joining her in the all-state list for the 400 is Austin-East senior Ariya Rice and Martin Luther King junior Koriona Boyd.
“I’m very excited and honored by this recognition,” Mayfield said. “It’s been a very good year for me.”
This was Mayfield’s first year of running the 400. She has a personal best time of 12.73 in the 100 and 25.72 in the 200. Now she’s added the 400 to her repertoire.
It wasn’t easy at first adjusting from running basically the 200 and then running twice as far.
“It was hard,” Mayfield said. “I’ve worked a lot of hours at practice. I like to pace myself at first and then come on hard at the end. But you have to pace yourself at first.”
While Mayfield said she wasn’t really expecting to be named all-state, her coach, Shannon Beaty, would have been surprised if she wasn’t.
“She’s the state champion, it should be a given that she’s all-state,” Beaty said. “I’m very excited for her. That’s one of the goals you set for yourself. I expect that her next goal is to repeat.”
That’s exactly what Mayfield has in mind.
“That’s the plan,” Mayfield said about obtaining another gold medal. “I’m going to work hard and try to come back better next year.”
