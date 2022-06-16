SPRING CITY – Mountain View Raceway will present a Regular Weekly Points Race this Saturday night. The Late Model, Sportsman, Open-Wheel Modified, B-Hobby, Thunder, Front-Wheel-Drive and Developmental Sportsman will be in action on the ¼-mile high-banked clay oval.
The 2022 Mountain View Raceway Schedule originally showed the NVRA Vintage Cars and “Throwback Night.” The NVRA had to reschedule their race until June 25, so the original Regular Weekly Show for June 25 and the NVRA swapped dates. Since the 4-Cylinder and B-Hobby alternate dates, the B-Hobby will run this Saturday night.
The Late Models will be in the Mountain View Raceway Fan Zone this Saturday night in the Victory Lane area. The participating drivers will Meet and Greet the race fans with autographs, photo ops, and special goodies for the kids. The Late Model drivers that will enter the Fan Zone for the Meet and Greet will be announced later this week.
Mountain View Raceway Division point leaders going into this weekend’s action are defending and three-time Champion Barry Goodman of Spring City, TN in Late Model, Addison Cardwell of Knoxville, TN in Sportsman, Jimmy Dalton of Powell, TN in Open-Wheel Modified, Brady Lee of Knoxville, TN in B-Hobby, Chris Williams of Soddy Daisy, TN and Casey Cash of Spring City, TN in Thunder, and Josh Scealf of Decatur, TN in Front-Wheel-Drive.
This Saturday, the Pit Gate opens at 3 p.m. and the Grandstand and Tier Parking Gates open at 4 p.m. The Mandatory Pre-Race Registration and Technical Inspection will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Drivers Meeting is set for 6:15 p.m. and Hot Laps are scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
Pit Passes are $25 for Adults, $15 for Children 6-11, and Children 5 and under are admitted Free. The General Admission and Tier Parking ticket prices are $10 for race fans 12 and older, Children 6-11 are $5. and Children 5 and under are admitted Free. All Children must be accompanied by an Adult.
Mountain View Raceway where you can get “Your Thrill By The Hill” is located at 20626 Rhea County Highway (U.S. Highway 27), Spring City, TN 37381. For more information, call 423-405-8490 or visit the track website at www.mountainviewraceway.com. You can also like the Mountain View Raceway Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mountainviewraceway.
MOUNTAIN VIEW RACEWAY POINT STANDINGS THROUGH 6/11/22:
LATE MODEL: 1. Barry Goodman, Spring City, TN, 380; 2. Jeff Jackson, Ooltewah, TN, 318; 3. Tommy Miller, Soddy Daisy, TN, 266; 4. Addison Cardwell, Knoxville, TN, 262; 5. Brian Selby, Sparta, TN, 240; 6. Michael Smith, Crossville, TN, 236; 7. Donnie Van Winkle, Soddy Daisy, TN, 228; 8. Jeremy Thurman, Rockwood, TN, 212; 9. Josh Collins, Knoxville, TN, 196; 10. Kelby Norwood, Etowah, TN, 172.
SPORTSMAN: 1. Addison Cardwell, Knoxville, TN, 390; 2. Brandon Stanfield, Soddy Daisy, TN, 364; 3. Bradley Goodman, Spring City, TN, 340; 4. D.J. McMahan, Cedar Ridge, TN, 284; 5. Christian James, Soddy Daisy, TN, 266; 6. Cody Youngblood, Rockwood, TN, 234; 7. Tyler Dennis, Dayton, TN, 218; 8. Jeremy Shannon, Wartburg, TN, 212; 9. John Smith, Soddy Daisy, TN, 188; 10. Skylar Delaney, Sparta, TN, 144.
OPEN-WHEEL MODIFIED: 1. Jimmy Dalton, Powell, TN, 334; 2. Kyle Shadden, Dayton, TN, 272; 3. Billy Palmer, Knoxville, TN, 256; 4. Scott Iles, Evensville, TN, 230; 5. David Lester, Rockwood, TN, 222; 6. Jay Metcalfe, Rockwood, TN, 182; 7. Matthew Hopper, Lancing, TN, 168; 8. Dale Nance, Wartburg, TN, 158; 9. Robby Reagan, Crossville, TN, 150; 10. Rodney Griffin, Rockwood, TN, 144.
B-HOBBY: 1. Brady Lee, Knoxville, TN, 194; 2. Jim Gilbert, Rossville, GA, 184; 3. Kenneth Daniels, Spring City, TN, 170; 4. Dylan Johnson, Dunlap, TN, 100; 5. Adrian Williams, Chattanooga, TN, 90; 6. Jerry Spence, Spring City, TN, 82; 7. Lamar Hughes, Soddy Daisy, TN, 48; 8. Johnny Hughes, Graysville, TN, 44; 9. Gary Brown, Soddy Daisy, TN, 42; 10. Hunter Jenkins, Sweetwater, TN, 40.
THUNDER: 1. Chris Williams, Soddy Daisy, TN, 366; 1. Casey Cash, Spring City, TN, 366; 3. Scott Smith, Soddy Daisy, TN, 320; 4. Bobby Davenport, Crossville, TN, 276; 5. Zaniel Rogge, Spring City, TN, 248; 6. Chase Hoffman, Dayton, TN, 188; 7. Jayden Woods, Spring City, TN, 166; 8. Eric Honeycutt, Rockwood, TN, 160; 9. Daniel Parker, Cleveland, TN, 126; 10. Robert Russell, Philadelphia, TN, 88.
FRONT-WHEEL-DRIVE: 1. Josh Scealf, Decatur, TN, 424; 2. Nathan Adams, Crossville, TN, 396; 3. Jacob Sharp, Crossville, TN, 310; 4. Bo Millsaps, Decatur, TN, 236; 5. Ethan Johnson, Crossville, TN, 234; 6. Michael Albright, LaFollette, TN, 216; 7. Gene Clayton, Dayton, TN, 192; 8. Dakota Leffew, Decatur, TN, 190; 9. Marcus Huston, Decatur, TN, 178; 10. Andy Pilkey, Ten Mile, TN, 176.
