Meigs County’s tennis team has had a successful couple of days to start the season.
The girls earned a pair of victories on Monday, winning 6-3 over Harriman and 6-1 over Rockwood. The girls then trounced Loudon 9-0 on Tuesday.
The boys split their matches on Monday, winning 6-3 over Harriman, but losing 6-3 to Rockwood. The boys then got a big district win over Loudon on Tuesday, winning 8-1.
Meigs is scheduled to host McMinn Central on Thursday at Ingleside Park in Athens at 4 p.m., however rain is in the forecast.
