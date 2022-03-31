McMinn County got its tennis season off to a winning start, with the boys’ team sweeping Rhea County 9-0 and the girls’ team also winning 7-2.
On the girls’ side, winning their singles’ matches were Kylee Hockman 8-1, Elena Kurowski 8-3, Aubrey Gonzalez 8-2, A.K. Newman 8-3 and Katie Elliott 8-6. Hockman and Kurowski won their doubles’ match 8-1, and Gonzalez and Elliott were victorious 8-6.
For the boys, singles winners were Tucker Monroe 8-2, Ethan Jones 8-0, Luke Ramey 8-1, Charles Brown 8-5, John Peacock 8-1 and Keylon Plemons 8-0. The boys’ team also swept their doubles matches with Monroe and Brown winning 8-2, Jones and Ramey 8-1 and Peacock and Josh Rouse 8-0.
McMinn is back in action Thursday against Cleveland at Tinsley Park, then returns home Monday to host Ooltewah.
