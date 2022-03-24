CHARLESTON — McMinn County thought it had the game and the series sweep in hand after a five-run top of the fifth inning, but Walker Valley had other ideas.
The Cherokees jumped ahead 5-1, but the Mustangs chipped away with one run in the bottom of the fifth, then two each in the sixth and seventh. Ryan Lay hit a bases-loaded single with no outs in the bottom of the seventh to finish the comeback and hand the Tribe a 6-5 loss Tuesday at Walker Valley High School.
McMinn (5-3, 3-1 District 5-4A) took its first district defeat of the season and settled for a split with the Mustangs. It was not how the Cherokees wanted to finish Tuesday, the night after their epic 15-inning win at home.
“I think we had tough at-bats and made plays up until that point, and we get a momentum shift our way. And then I think we just get too comfortable,” said McMinn coach Matt Ray. “We got too comfortable instead of having the mentality of putting somebody away. And you can’t get comfortable in a game, especially against a good team.”
After three and a half scoreless innings, Walker Valley put on the first run in the bottom of the fourth off two walks and an errant throw from catcher in an attempt to pick a runner at first base.
But the Cherokees responded in the top of the fifth, feasting on the Mustangs’ relief pitcher Braxton Smith. Tate Norris reached base after a passed ball on a third strike to lead off. Mason Roderick drew a walk, a passed ball put runners in scoring position, and Ollie Akens and Brady Berry belted back-to-back RBI singles. Hunter McDonald bunted for another ribbie that ended Smith’s short time on the mound.
With McMinn up 3-1, still with no outs and runners at the corners, starting pitcher Ty Barnett helped his cause with a double for another run, and Norris drew a bases-loaded walk for another score that extended the Cherokees’ lead to 5-1.
The Mustangs answered with the help of a lead-off error, which led to Landon Franklin’s RBI single that cut McMinn’s lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the fifth. Barnett’s start ended after the fifth inning with eight strikeouts against three hits and three walks, with neither of the two runs against him earned.
McMinn went out in order in the sixth and only got one walk in the seventh. Meanwhile, Walker Valley plated two more runs in the sixth off reliever Matthew Pledge (L), with Logan Wallace smacking a single for the first run and Gio Angeles a double for another. A relay from Akens to Berry to Roderick got a second runner out at home attempting to score on Angeles’ hit, keeping the Cherokees ahead 5-4.
But that lead didn’t last, with two walks, a passed ball and a wild pitch putting runners at the corners for Walker Valley in the bottom of the seventh with no outs. Aiden Gibson’s ground ball to first produced the tying run, when the McMinn first baseman hesitated on a throw home, then was called late on the tag of Gibson toward first base.
The Tribe’s nightmare inning continued with a hit batter to load the bases, still with no outs, setting up Lay for the easy walk-off.
“We’ve just got to get better as the season progresses, and that’s a learned habit and a learned mentality,” Ray said. “You get some momentum your way and that’s when you lock in even more to finish the game.”
McMinn is back in action with two games Saturday at Bearden High School, with a 12:30 p.m. first pitch against Bartlett, then a 3 p.m. start against the hosting Bulldogs.
