The Etowah City School girls' basketball team defeated Calhoun 31-6 on Thursday. High scorers for the Lady Warriors were Kaitlyn Rogers with 12 points, Madi Deakin 6, Ivy Sneed 6 and Alexis Frase 3. Scoring for Calhoun were Anna McCay with 3 points, Alisia McDermott 2 and Brianna Moore 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.