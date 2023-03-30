McMinn County softball fell behind early and couldn’t come back as Lady Cherokees lost to Bradley Central 7-2 at home Thursday night.
The Lady Cherokees faced an early 2-0 deficit going into the bottom of the first inning. The Lady Bears doubled to deep center field to score the game’s first run and the next batter doubled to deep left field to bring in the other run.
“We made a lot of mental mistakes in the field which allowed base runners and they had timely hits that drove them in,” Lady Cherokees head coach Mark Rogers said. “You can’t beat the top teams in our district and make that many mistakes.”
The Lady Cherokees got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning as Lexi Cooley doubled and Cami Wade brought her home with a deep single. The Lady Cherokees couldn’t add more runs, however, as they grounded out to first to end the inning.
The Lady Bears came right back in the fifth and added three more runs to push their lead to 5-1.
“They were working on getting ahead in the count in the box. This put us in a situation where we had to walk them or let them put it in play. I’m one of those who like to take a chance to put it in play so we can get an out. A couple of times it came back and bit us,” Rogers said.
The Lady Bears added two more runs in the top of the sixth, giving them a 7-1 lead. The Lady Cherokees were able to get a late-game run as Wade singled to right field, bringing home Jillian Martin.
“We got some hits and scored some runs, but if we could get someone on with errors and those hits could turn into more runs, they just weren’t making mistakes,” Rogers explained.
The Lady Cherokees allowed 13 hits in the game and allowed five stolen bases that turned into runs. Roberts said he knows what he needs to see from his team so a repeat performance like this doesn’t happen.
“I think that once we figure out how good we can be we can challenge teams like Bradley, Walker Valley. It just comes down to the mentality. We have to get that killer instinct just to know how good we are and execute,” Rogers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.