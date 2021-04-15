Just as it had in its last few softball games, McMinn County experienced a rough inning on defense. But this time, the Lady Cherokees contained the damage.
That put the Lady Tribe in a position to scratch out a 4-3 win over Ooltewah on Wednesday at McMinn County High School, ending a streak of six District 5-AAA losses and avenging a previous defeat to the Lady Owls.
Ooltewah had scored three runs with the assistance of three McMinn errors in the top of the third inning, tying the game at 3-3. The Lady Owls were threatening more, but pitcher Sadie Brazzell fielded a bunt and fired to first base for an out, and a fly out ended Ooltewah's bid at go-ahead runs.
“We had our one inning where we had some errors, we didn't make some plays, we gave up some runs,” said McMinn coach Mark Rogers. “But I feel like we stopped the bleeding before it got out of control, whereas we haven't been able to in the past. We gathered ourselves, we made the plays to get out of the inning, and we just continued to make plays.”
McMinn (9-9, 2-6 District 5-AAA) found the run it needed to pull back ahead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Reagan Wade led off with a single and advanced to third base on a passed ball and an error. Sammie Greeson then delivered the ultimately winning RBI with a two-out hit that landed out of reach of a running Ooltewah right fielder, then bounced off the outfielder's glove to make the hit a double.
The Lady Cherokees stranded three runners in scoring position in the fifth and sixth innings, but with the way Brazzell was pitching, and with McMinn committing no more errors, no insurance runs were necessary.
“We've left a lot of people on base,” Rogers said. “We did it again tonight, but we got them in when we needed them. We got in the ones we needed, and like I tell the girls all the time, whether you win by one or win by 10, a win is a win, and we celebrate those, especially a district win.”
Brazzell (W) recorded six strikeouts against two walks, three hits and no earned runs. She had also helped her own cause with a two-run home run in the first inning.
"Any time you have Sadie on the mound, it's a world of difference,” Rogers said. “She gave up three hits today against a team like that, and I think we gave up at least 10 the last time. That makes a big difference. And other than that one inning, when your defense is making plays behind you it makes pitching a whole lot easier.”
Cami Wade smacked an RBI single for McMinn's first run in the bottom of the first. Brazzell's homer came on the following at-bat, a long shallow arc that hit the top of the center field fence and bounced over it for the early 3-0 Lady Cherokee lead.
"Any time you can go yard as a pitcher you're helping your own cause,” Rogers said. “And it helped having a runner on. We've struggled with hitting the ball with runners on.”
McMinn is back in action 5:30 p.m. Friday at home against Sequoyah, one of the three teams tied for first place in District 5-AA.
