The Tennessee Wesleyan baseball team is moving on up.
The formerly No. 5 Bulldogs are the new No. 1 team in the NAIA after the best start in program history. The Bulldogs received 16 first-place votes and 527 total voting points.
TWU is currently 22-0 and the only undefeated squad in the NAIA.
Tennessee Wesleyan Coach Billy Berry would obviously rather be No. 1 at the end of the year, but said the team has been using the polls as motivation.
“I think it’s good. We’ve been talking about it,” Berry said. “It’s one of the things we use for motivation. There were four teams that thought they were better than we were. We got to play one of those teams, Georgia Gwinnett, and we beat them 6-1. It’s not the end-all and be-all, but if we have a poll why not be the the No. 1 team in it?”
The Bulldogs have defeated five teams that were ranked at the time they fell victim to Wesleyan, including now-No. 3 University of the Cumberlands. Those opponents have accounted for 15 of TWU’s 22 wins.
The Bulldogs finished off a home-and-home sweep of the Cumberlands with a 5-0 road win Wednesday. More challenges await the Bulldogs, including another ranked team, No. 19 Freed-Hardeman, who will visit Athens on March 31.
Berry said being ranked high in the polls shows that the players believe in the program and that the Bulldogs are one of the top programs in the country.
“I think it sends a message that this team has a chance to be really good and that not only do we recognize it, but the rest of the country does,” Berry said. “It’s a testament to our players’ buy-in and that they believe in the process as a whole.”
Wesleyan will host Columbia International University this weekend with a single game on March 19 and a doubleheader on March 20.
In a show of conference strength, two other Appalachian Athletic Conference teams cracked the top 25. Bryan climbed from No. 21 to No. 15 with 260 voting points, while Reinhardt landed at No. 23 with 158 voting points.
Previously ranked Point picked up 11 voting points to check in at 13 spots outside the top 25.
