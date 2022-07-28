OOLTEWAH – Bo Cagle expects that freshmen will need to log significant minutes on both offensive and defensive lines in 2022, and the McMinn County head football coach has an especially familiar perspective this season on the sorts of growing pains these young linemen will be challenged to overcome.
For one of those freshmen who could be pressed into service in the trenches this season is Cagle’s older son, Ace, the coach mentioned while speaking in the Region 4-5A media day Wednesday at Ooltewah High School.
“All summer, I’ve told him (Ace), ‘You have no idea what’s about to happen,’” said Cagle in front of gathered Chattanooga-area media. “‘You’ve been at practice, you’ve been there your whole life, you’ve grown up.’ He was born in the spring of my first year at McMinn County, so he’s had all 15 (previous) years of being at practice with me. And he had no idea of what’s about to happen.
“He says he can’t text right now because his hands are so sore from having to play. He told me, ‘Dad, I can’t be a varsity player. I just can’t be a varsity player.’ (I said), ‘Well, you may not have a choice, boy. That’s the way it is.’ And I feel like I’m getting an insight on some of these guys, the way they were, with my kid being there, how they feel sometimes. With all these linemen and all these young people, I know right now they’re sore and hurting. But you may not have a choice, and that may be everybody.”
With Cagle entering his 16th season at the helm, the Cherokees are in an unusual situation heading into the 2022 football season: deep at the skill positions but thin on both offensive and defensive lines. And the coach could not remember the last time that was the case. Usually, if there has been a depth discrepancy for the Tribe, it has been the opposite.
“I think we’re as skilled as we have been in a long time, but it’s a hard time remembering when we’re this thin on the line,” Cagle said. “Now I say that, but I look at these freshmen, and we’ve got potential there with some good ones. And they’re not strong enough to be varsity players, but they’re strong. They’ve got a different level of strength than what we’ve had in the past. But you can’t emulate experience and what’s about to happen.”
For a program that has relied on trench warfare to get much of its wins, the lines are not where McMinn wants to be thin at, on either side of the ball. The defensive line has only one returning starter.
“And those are the things right now that are concerning to us,” Cagle said. “We probably won more games in the past at being dominant on the defensive front. And the defensive front is a main issue right now. We’ve got some youth there.”
Senior Aiden Wilson is a returning three-year defensive line starter, and junior Josh Rouse has moved from linebacker to the front four this season.
“But after that, it’s going to be new players,” Cagle said. “And behind those new players are freshmen. And the freshmen are going to be good, but they’re freshmen. And it’s a learning curve for them. So we’re real thin there, and the same thing on offensive line.”
The offensive line, likewise, only has two returning veterans in senior Luke Chouinard and junior Eli Patton. Currently, the two veterans are at the tackle positions, but they could play anywhere on the line depending on what the Cherokees need at any given point this season.
“And then we’ve got inexperience coming in after that, and we’ve got freshmen coming in after that,” Cagle said. “So it’s really concerning on both sides of the line. Last year we made it work and we figured out a way to make it work with three defensive linemen moving over and basically playing two positions on the offensive line to get us through that. We’re not going to have that luxury this year. You’ve got to have some growing pains with young guys and young freshmen, and we’ve got to get through those. It’s one of those things that we’re going to do the best we can do, and those guys are going to know how to play, but as far as football goes, we’ll fight through and halfway through the year we’ll probably be a pretty good team because we know where we’re at.”
Chouinard, one of four players representing the Cherokees at the media day, isn’t taking the lack of depth as an excuse not to dominate as usual.
“We started out with a lot of players and we’ve thinned down even more since then. And it’s not even a deal with how many we have, it’s just who wants to play,” Chouinard said. “We have to see who can do this, it doesn’t matter if you’re a freshman or senior. We have two freshmen playing right now, so it’s just all about who wants to be there. And as far as proving something, I just think we go out there and do what we did last year, just dominate and be the best on the field.”
The depth concerns on both lines is not for lack of numbers, with the Tribe starting the summer with 97 players and still retaining over 90 heading into the fall.
“We’re not sharing lockers, we’re sharing helmets,” Cagle said. “You can’t get helmets right now.”
And at just about every position on both offense and defense, Cagle said McMinn is two-deep.
“Corners and safeties and linebackers, we have really solidified some stuff there, especially moving these guys down to the outside backer in our 4-2-5 defense,” Cagle said. “Offensively the same way, of course it’s a lot of the same guys, but we’ve got several receivers who have stepped up for this year.”
Returning on offense are quarterback Jayden Miller, entering his senior season having started since his sophomore year, the Cherokees’ top three rushers from last season and most of their receiving corps.
Miller, who was at the media day, noted that by playing with physicality themselves, the Tribe’s experienced skill players can help set an example for a younger offensive line to follow.
“Just showing that we’re physical and helping each other, and then us having the experience and knowing how they needed to grow themselves on the team, during the games and practices,” Miller said.
Meanwhile, Cagle mentioned one thing Miller may have to do different at quarterback is to “take a deeper drop.”
Caden Hester, one of McMinn’s leading returning receivers who could also play a variety of positions on both sides of the ball, mentioned that the Cherokees will need to be sharp in the passing game to help the offensive line.
“We have to make plays in the air,” Hester said. “With our line being thin, we’re probably not going to be able to run it as much – well, we’re going to run it, but as well, probably not. So I talked to Jayden the other day, and he’s got to trust us to make plays, and we trust him to make the throws.”
And aside from the concerns up front, two of the Cherokees’ top three returning rushers, Cody Thompson and Davion Evans, are not the style of running backs who pound the other team up the middle every snap – which also makes the passing game important for McMinn this fall.
“We’ve got two 125-pound running backs returning,” Cagle said. “They’re tough, but they’re 125-pound running backs. It’s just a little different.”
Similarly, junior linebacker Landon Feggins believes that the linebackers and secondary can help a growing defensive line. It’s all a matter of trusting each other.
“On the line we’ve got Josh Rouse, who I’ve played with since we were little, and then Aiden I played with through high school,” Feggins said. “We’ve got some younger guys who I’ve also played with. So football is a big thing with trust, so when I have guys that I can trust, it helps. Linebacking position, we’re set. We have Luke Sliger, who is probably my best friend, and he can hit super-hard, I can hit super-hard, and our sam linebacker can hit super-hard, so as long as you can do that as a linebacker, you’re bringing it every single play, I think we’ll be all right.”
McMinn is coming off a 2021 season that ended with an 8-4 record, a runner-up finish in Region 4-5A and advancement to the second round of the TSSAA playoffs, where the Cherokees lost to eventual 5A state champion Powell.
The Tribe had started last season 1-3, having to face Cleveland, Rhea County and Bradley Central in succession. Starting with a comeback win at East Hamilton, McMinn had won its next eight games, including the first round of the playoffs.
Cagle cautioned that a similar start to the season could happen again, and it’s up to the Cherokees to overcome it as they did last year.
“The first four weeks of the year, we could be 1-3,” Cagle said. “And the thing about leadership and teammates is, we’ve got to hold it together. I remember saying it several times to our coaching staff last year, was we’ve just got to hold it together. I remember the first of the year looking at the schedule going we’ve got to hold it together. Because you’ve got three tough teams right at the start of the season, and you could have problems with them. We’re going in expecting to win every game, but at the end of the day, those teams are tough. Where we turned our season was East Hamilton, and that’s going to be a tough game, too.”
CHAMPS NO-SHOW: Defending region champion Rhea County did not appear at the media day, the only team in 4-5A to be absent Wednesday.
MUSTANGS' MOVING PARTS: Walker Valley’s senior class is the first four-year group under current head coach Drew Akins, and he believes the class has taken ownership of its role as leaders.
The Mustangs boast 104 players on their roster, including 33 freshmen, five of whom are varsity.
Walker Valley is replacing four seniors from last year’s offensive line, but Akins likes the replacements stepping up. Chattanooga Central transfer Evan Schwarzel is expected to take over at quarterback following the graduation of the athletic Ryan Lay, and Akins believes Schwarzel brings a “dynamic they haven’t seen before” with a personality the team gravitates toward. Tanner Whittenbarger, a transfer from Soddy-Daisy, will be counted on at running back.
Defensively, the Mustangs’ strength will be a six-man rotation at defensive line and a deep secondary.
OWLS FLYING AHEAD: Head coach James Manning took over at Ooltewah late in the preseason last year, but now with a full year there and a full summer to prepare, the Owls are looking to improve on a 2-8 season. Ooltewah returns most of its offensive and defensive linemen from last season after playing several sophomores. The Owls have a roster of 94 entering the fall.
HOWARD’S FEW AND PROUD: Howard enters the season with 35 players on the roster, with 28 showing up to practice consistently, compared to the more than 90 other programs in the region boast.
But head coach Dedric Maffett now has a full offseason to work with the team, after having been hired last year after the TSSAA dead period, which the Hustlin’ Tigers hope can help them improve on an 0-10 campaign last year.
Howard returns all but one player off last year’s defensive line, which was the strength of the team last season.
