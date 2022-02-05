HARRIMAN — Mountain View never flinched, even after starting the fourth quarter with two turnovers that led to four Oliver Springs points.
The Lady Tigers saw their lead cut to six points, then roared back with an 11-2 run to put away the Lady Bobcats 39-24 in the Section 2-A tournament semifinals Thursday at Harriman High School.
With the victory, Mountain View advanced to the sectional championship, which will take place 5 p.m. Saturday back at Harriman.
“I was surprised. I thought Oliver Springs was one of the better teams,” said Lady Tigers coach Jeff Eddington. “They were a very good team, and I was happy our girls played well. They didn’t back down, and it’s off to the next one.”
Mountain View will face Oneida, who fended off Englewood 51-43 in the second semifinal Thursday and spoiled the potential sectional title rematch between the two largest McMinn Central feeder programs. Englewood’s bid for its third straight state tournament berth came to a close, after its previous two seasons ended with the TMSAA Class A state championship and a state runner-up finish, respectively.
And now the Lady Tigers will aim to make it their turn at state. A win Saturday would advance Mountain View to its program-first TMSAA state tournament.
Mountain View was clinging ahead 28-22 before Gabbi Cresswell made two free throws of a 1-and-1, then got an offensive rebound and putback to begin the Lady Tigers’ closing run. Maddie Kirkpatrick and Cresswell made enough free throws to put the game away.
A defensive struggle of a first quarter ended in a 4-4 tie, with plenty of missed shots and turnovers on both teams.
With Mountain View ahead 8-7 in the second quarter, a Cresswell fast-break layup after a Kirkpatrick cross-court pass started a 7-0 run. A Macy Knox basket and Kirkpatrick steal-and-score continued the burst. Two Oliver Springs free throws cut the Lady Tigers’ lead to 15-9 at halftime.
A Kirkpatrick 3-pointer increased Mountain View’s cushion just as the Lady Bobcats had cut the difference to 19-14. Despite four straight missed free throws, the Lady Tigers led 26-16 after three thanks to their continued defensive efforts and baskets from Kirkpatrick and Kali Miller.
Oliver Springs quickly closed to within 26-20 after Mountain View’s two early fourth-quarter turnovers, before the Lady Tigers answered back.
Kirkpatrick led Mountain View with 17 points, and Cresswell added 11 points, including seven in the fourth quarter. Miller scored six points, Knox four and Marley Hicks one.
But Oneida continued to keep Englewood at arm’s length, leading by as many as 11 points in the second quarter before free throws from Wright and Lily Graves inched the Lady Rams within 34-26 at halftime.
A two and a three from Wright were all Englewood could get in the third quarter, and it trailed 44-31 entering the fourth. But Wright made a bucket and two free throws to start the final period, and Malea Masingale drove for a layup and made two more foul shots that brought the Lady Rams within 44-39 with 2:12 left.
But Laicee Lewallen responded inside for Oneida, then made a free throw. Kam Stiltner then got a steal-and-score for the Lady Indians to push their lead back to 49-39, ending Englewood’s comeback hopes.
Wright led Englewood with 23 points, and Masingale added 12 points. Graves scored six points and Mirra Freeman two.
Elli West scored 13 of her 24 points in the first quarter for Oneida and drained three 3-pointers in the first half, while Lewallen finished with 18 for the Lady Indians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.