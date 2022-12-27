Lady Cherokees fall to Pickett County in overtime By Marquis Lester Sports Writer Marquis Lester Sports Writer Author email Dec 27, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EVENSVILLE – McMinn County fell 66-64 in overtime to Pickett County to open the Rhea County Christmas Invitational on Tuesday at Rhea County High School.The Lady Cherokees (8-6) took a 33-28 lead into halftime, but Pickett surged ahead with a 20-12 third-quarter, and McMinn trailed 48-45 entering the fourth.“We had our chances and were learning as we go along, I think we could have done a little better but the effort’s there,” said McMinn head coach David Tucker.The Lady Tribe outscored Pickett 13-10 in the fourth quarter, and the game headed into overtime tied 58-58, where Pickett outscored McMinn 8-6.Aubrey Gonzalez scored a game-high 20 points for the Lady Cherokees, and Katie Elliott added 14 points and Mackenzie Howard eight.“We played 11 girls that’s huge for later down the road, I thought the effort was good and that’s what it’s all about,” Tucker said.Pickett ended up with four double-digit scorers, led by Kaylee Tompkins with 14 points and Ella Kate Keisling with 13.McMinn returned to action 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, back at Rhea County, against Sequatchie County.The Lady Cherokees play again Thursday, at 12:30 p.m. if they lose Wednesday or at 3:30 p.m. if they beat Sequatchie.If McMinn wins both Wednesday and Thursday, it also plays another game 2:30 p.m. Friday, which would be for fifth place. Trending Recipe Videos Email: marquis.lester@dailypostathenian.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cherokees Overtime Sport Eagles David Tucker Rhea County Game Lead Mcminn County Pickett County Sequatchie County Katie Elliott Marquis Lester Sports Writer Author email Follow Marquis Lester Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now McMinn County sheriff raises awareness as scams crop back up Police reports for Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 Police reports for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 Police reports for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 Three alternates added to Athens city manager search committee Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
