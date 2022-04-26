The one-year COVID reprieve for local fish ended on Saturday.
After not having the event last year because of the pandemic, the City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department’s 22nd Annual Free Kids Fishing Derby took place around the lake at Athens Regional Park. Athens Parks and Recreation Director Austin Fesmire was just happy to be outside on what was a day full of sunshine and a lake full of fish.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) stocked the lake with over 500 rainbow and brown trout on Friday in preparation for the event, which attracted a lot of participants.
“People started lining up around 5 or 6 (in the morning) to register,” Fesmire said. “We got everybody registered just before 8.”
The event officially drew 276 children. Some of them had never been fishing before, but more importantly, Fesmire said, it was a chance for them to do something with their families.
“It was great just doing something out with the public,” Fesmire said. “This is something in which we can bring families together and that makes Athens stronger. But it was nice just to do something normal again.”
Some of the fish were tagged for prizes. While the $500 fish wasn’t caught — and is no longer a prize fish if it’s caught now — several money fish were caught.
Those who caught money fish were Calvary Cameron with a $100 catch, Lawson Roe and Jenna King with $50 and Mallorie Farrar, Willow McCaslin and Conner Ogle with $25.
Participants did not need a fishing license to participate, but must have brought their own fishing pole, bait and be accompanied by a parent or guardian. To be eligible for prizes, participants had to be able to cast and reel in their catch, without assistance, until the fish was on land.
Now that the fishing derby is over, all TWRA rules will apply, including fishing licenses and trout stamps.
