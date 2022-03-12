DECATUR — Derika Jenkins’ first year as a head coach is over and she can’t wait for her second year.
The Lady Tigers went 18-12 and advanced to the Region 2-2A Tournament semifinals in Jenkins’ first year at the helm of the girls’ basketball team at Meigs County.
“It was great,” Jenkins said of her rookie head coaching year. “I enjoyed it a lot. The girls were fun to be around. I’m already excited for next year.”
Jenkins said the biggest difference for her was how she felt before games.
“The nerves were different,” Jenkins said. “Even as an assistant I got nervous, but now the nerves were different.” There was also a bit of an adjustment in terms of how to work with the players. As a school counselor, Jenkins tries to establish a relationship with the players, but there were times when she had to yell to get her point across.
Jenkins was asked if it was hard to be the “bad guy” at times after being an assistant for three years, where she was almost always the “good guy.”
“It wasn’t really that hard for me,” Jenkins said. “But for the girls, I don’t know. They may have been like, ‘hey, Coach D is yelling at me’.”
But because of the relationship Jenkins has built, the girls could take a little bit of constructive criticism. In fact, while tactics, player rotation and in-game aspects of strategy are important, Jenkins puts more emphasis on player relationships.
“I don’t know if it’s because of my role (as a school counselor), but I am big on building relationships and communicating,” Jenkins said. “I have to learn each player because they each respond differently (to criticism or instruction). They are all different people. I will say that all the girls have been great this year.”
Jenkins obviously did a lot right this year as she was voted the district’s coach of the year by her peers. But she noted that she had a lot of help. Two of those who were a big asset to her were former Lady Tiger head coach Jason Powell and current assistant coach Bryson Baker.
“I told Coach Powell that just because he’s retired doesn’t mean I’m not going to be calling him up,” Jenkins said. “I reached out to him this year and he was a big help, I learned a lot from him. Coach Bryson is just so positive and so am I, we just work really well together.”
So chalk up her first year as a success, but Jenkins is looking forward to year two. The Lady Tigers lose two seniors off this year’s team that have to be replaced.
“I’ve already been thinking about that,” Jenkins said.
