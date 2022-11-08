Most area high school sports programs will experience changes – some of them extreme – in their competitive landscapes for the next two years.
The TSSAA released its initial district and region alignments for the 2023-2025 classification cycle Tuesday. Schools can appeal their placements during the Board of Control meeting Nov. 17 in Murfreesboro, after which the alignments will be made final.
Rhea County, Walker Valley, Ooltewah and Howard remain in Region 4-5A with McMinn.
Joining Central and Meigs in the region are Tyner Academy and Chattanooga Central. Tyner was moved up to 3A, joining Meigs from its old region, and Chattanooga Central moved down from 4A.
Gone from Region 3-3A are Loudon, which elected to play up in Class 4A, Kingston, which got shuffled over to Region 2-3A with Alcoa, and Signal Mountain, which got bumped to 4A.
McMinn is placed in District 5-4A (5-AAA in soccer and volleyball) with Cleveland, Rhea County and Walker Valley. In the opposite District 6-4A (6-AAA in soccer and volleyball) are Bradley Central, East Hamilton, Ooltewah and Howard. The two districts together make up the new Region 3-4A (3-AAA in soccer and volleyball).
With only four schools in each district, all basketball teams would be automatically in the region tournament, and the district tournament becomes strictly for region seeding purposes. On the other hand, baseball, softball, soccer and volleyball still only advance the top two district tournament finishers to region play.
Another positive from the new alignment is much-reduced travel distances for McMinn in the postseason. McMinn would not have to ride more than 60 miles until advancing to sectional play against the opposing Region 4-4A (4-AAA in soccer and volleyball), which includes Cookeville, Lebanon, LaVergne, Smyrna, Stewarts Creek, Wilson Central, Blackman, Oakland, Riverdale, Rockvale and Siegel. In volleyball, that opposite region also includes White County and Warren County.
The opposite District 4-2A within Region 2-2A includes Bledsoe County, Brainerd, Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences (CSAS), Grundy County, Marion County, Sequatchie County and Tyner.
Central and Meigs would still face schools from the northeast of the state in sectional play. That opposing Region 1-2A includes Alcoa, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Cumberland Gap, Austin-East, Oneida, Pigeon Forge, Eagleton College and Career Academy, L&N STEM Academy, Chuckey-Doak, Hampton, South Greene, West Greene, Happy Valley and Johnson County.
The opposing District 4-A within Region 2-A includes Bledsoe County, CSAS, Chattanooga Prep, Lookout Valley, Marion County, Sale Creek and Sequatchie County.
The opposing Region 1-A in sectional play includes Kingston, Greenback, Rockwood, Oneida, Oliver Springs, Harriman, Eagleton, Chuckey-Doak, Cosby, Cumberland Gap, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Pigeon Forge, University and West Greene.
Gone from the previous 5-AA are Kingston, Loudon, Sequoyah and Alcoa, which all moved to District 4-AA and will not even be possible postseason opponents until the state tournament. Instead, joining Central and Meigs in the new 5-AA are Brainerd, Chattanooga Central, East Ridge and Tyner.
And in the opposing District 6-AA within Region 3-AA are Grundy County, Hixson, Red Bank, Sequatchie County, Signal Mountain and Soddy-Daisy.
In sectional play, Central and Meigs would face a Region 4-AA that includes Cumberland County, Livingston Academy, Stone Memorial, Upperman, Watertown, Cascade, Community, Giles County, Marshall County and Murfreesboro Central Magnet.
