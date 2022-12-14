TELLICO PLAINS – Head coach Sammy Perkinson proved clairvoyant with Meigs County’s boys up by 17 points at halftime.
“I told my coaches going out on the floor, after I told my kids they’d (Tellico would) make a run, I told the coaches going out on the floor after the kids,” Perkinson said. “I said, ‘It’ll take 57 points to win this game.’ Because sure to God they’re not going to get 20 and 20 in each quarter in the second half.”
As it turns out, that is exactly the number of points the Tigers ended up with, and it was just enough for them to escape with a 57-53 win to begin District 3-2A play Tuesday at Tellico Plains High School over the hosting Bears.
Meigs (4-5, 1-0) erupted to a 23-12 lead after the first quarter, with Ethan Meadows and Dez Smith each draining a pair of 3-pointers and Payton Armour another from behind the arc. Another Meadows three, an Armour putback and four Levi Caldwell points allowed the Tigers to stretch their lead to 34-17 at halftime.
But Meigs then shot 4-15 from the floor in the third quarter, allowing Tellico to slice the Tigers’ lead to 43-32 heading into the fourth.
A Rylan Woods hoop got the Bears back within single digits to start the final period, and a 3-pointer with 3:29 left from Tellico’s game-high scorer Chadwick Davis (22 points) cut Meigs’ lead to 46-40.
The Tigers stayed afloat with two free throws each from Landon Thompson and Armour and an inside bucket from Caldwell, each of those restoring Meigs’ lead to eight points.
Armour made 1-2 free throws in another trip to the stripe in the final minute, but Tellico’s Tate Burgess drilled a three that got the Bears within 53-49. Meadows and Caldwell each made one of their next two free throws, but another bucket from Burgess and a jumper from Davis brought Tellico to within 55-53 with 3.2 seconds left.
Caldwell got fouled one second later and made two critical free throws to seal the Tigers’ win, scoring arguably the most important two of his team-high 16 points.
“A good win on the road, and I’m excited to win a 3-2A game on the road, as equal as we all are, that’s good,” Perkinson said. “A great first half offensively and defensively. We pushed the basketball. The second half they come out and smash our mouth a little bit. We did not plau offensively the way we did the first half and started settling for not good looks and not offensing it. And defensively we weren’t as good either. It was a tale of two halves, but I like the outcome.”
Meadows finished with 15 points, Armour 12 and Smith 10 to make it four double-figure scorers for the Tigers.
The Lady Tigers (5-4, 1-0) led 14-7 after one quarter, but the Lady Bears tied it up 16-16 midway through the second quarter, and it reminded Meigs head coach Derika Jenkins of last year’s district tournament semifinal defeat against the same team.
“They had momentum, and I told the girls, ‘They want us. Remember what happened last year? They play hard, they’re hungry, so we have to be ready for things like that,’” Jenkins said.
Meigs responded with a 7-0 run to lead 23-16 at halftime, then pulled away with a 14-3 third quarter and led by as many as 23 points in the fourth quarter.
Talley Lawson scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Lady Tigers. The Johnson University signee made a three and a two to spark Meigs’ run to end the first half and scored nine of her points in the third quarter.
“We got off to a slow start, but in the second half we started to pick it up a little,” Jenkins said. “I don’t know if they’re tired, but we’ll be fine. I’m happy with the effort that they gave for the most part.”
Both Meigs basketball teams are back home for only the second time this season Friday against Sweetwater to continue District 3-2A play. The girls’ game tips off at 6 p.m. and the boys’ game at roughly 7:30.
